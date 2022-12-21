ReMarkets Announces Executive Transition

Founder and CEO Jeff Zeigler Will Retire from the Company

ReMarkets Executive Vice President Jake Player Will be Promoted to CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReMarkets (the "Company"), a provider of lifecycle management solutions for technology assets and a facilitator for the global circular economy, today announced that its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Zeigler, will retire from the Company at the close of 2022. Mr. Zeigler has spent nearly three decades as a successful founder and CEO in the lifecycle management industry.

After the successful sale of its European-based business unit, ReMarkets announces an orderly leadership transition.

ReMarkets is proud to announce that Jake Player will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Player has served as Senior Vice President of ReMarkets since joining the company in 2019. He has more than 25 years of industry experience, including serving in leadership roles for Arrow Electronics, TechTurn, and Dell Global Supply Chain.

"With the successful sale of our European-based business unit, this is the right time to execute an orderly leadership transition," said Mr. Zeigler. "The team and I have accomplished many of our goals, including building partnerships with global supply chain manufacturers and suppliers, and building a marketplace for high-quality tech equipment. I'm thrilled that my friend and colleague Jake Player will take the baton and lead ReMarkets into the future."

"I've learned so much having worked with Jeff over the last two decades and am excited to carry out ReMarkets' go-forward strategy," added Mr. Player. "Our team is confident that the stage is set for accelerated growth as we enable the global circular economy, provide differentiated refurbishment capabilities, and expand our sales platform for high-quality tech equipment."

"We want to thank Jeff for his talent, vision, and leadership and are excited that Jake will guide ReMarkets moving forward," said Tom Meredith, Partner at Brightstar Capital Partners, majority owner of ReMarkets. "Jake's played a vital role at the Company, and we're confident his vast experience and long-term industry relationships will benefit ReMarkets and its customers during the Company's next stage of growth."

About ReMarkets

ReMarkets is a provider of lifecycle management solutions for technology assets. The Company provides customers with quality, certified equipment that has been rigorously tested, inspected, and refurbished in our certified facilities. ReMarkets sources high-quality systems, parts, and components directly from manufacturers and service providers to provide the best quality and consistency of inventory. Its rigorous asset recovery process is designed to return products to "like new" condition, ensure the performance and security of the refurbished devices, and guarantee customer satisfaction.

