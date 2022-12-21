Vade Recognized by G2 as a Leader in Email Security, Cloud Email Security, and Anti-Spam

Vade named #1 in the G2 Grid® Report for multiple categories, including Easiest to Use and Best Support

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade, a global leader in AI-based threat detection and response with 1.4 billion protected mailboxes worldwide, announced it has been named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report, Winter 2023, for Email Security, Cloud Email Security, and Anti-Spam. Overall, the company earned 12 G2 badges and top rankings for the categories of Easiest to Use, Best Support, Best Relationship Small Business, and Best Meets Requirements.

G2 is a software marketplace that helps more than 80 million people annually make smart software decisions based on peer reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2's quarterly G2 Grid® reports highlight the top-rated software solutions as chosen by customers. Products in the leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence.

Vade for M365 is an AI-based threat detection and response solution that blocks sophisticated ransomware, phishing, and spear phishing attacks. Purpose-built for MSPs, Vade for M365 helps MSPs grow their business, manage more clients, and get more ROI from cybersecurity with integrated, no cost features, including automated phishing awareness training, multi-tenant incident response, and auto-remediation. Vade Cloud is a cloud-based email security solution powered by the same AI-engine as Vade for M365.

"As a business, our most important performance metric continues to be the voice of our partners and customers," said Georges Lotigier, CEO at Vade. "That's why we're delighted by the results of this latest report and grateful for the feedback from our partner community. To rank #1 in several crucial categories is a testament of our ongoing focus and commitment to protecting our clients with today's most advanced AI solutions."

About Vade

Vade is a global cybersecurity company specializing in the development of threat detection and response technology with artificial intelligence. Vade's products and solutions protect consumers, businesses, and organizations from email-borne cyberattacks, including malware/ransomware, spear phishing/business email compromise, and phishing.

Founded in 2009, Vade protects more than 1.4 billion corporate and consumer mailboxes and serves the ISP, SMB, and MSP markets with award-winning products and solutions that help increase cybersecurity and maximize IT efficiency.

To learn more, please visit www.vadesecure.com and follow us on Twitter @vadesecure or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/vade-secure/.

View original content:

SOURCE Vade