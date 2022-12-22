ANNOUNCING A GROUNDBREAKING STRENGTHENING OF OUR COVERAGE IN FOUR STATES AND WASHINGTON DC

Chapters Health System and Capital Caring Health Intent to Affiliate serving Communities in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two major forces in the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI ) family, Chapters Health System and Capital Caring Health, announced today their intention to combine resources to support ongoing innovation and critical care expansion in the communities they serve.

Today Capital Caring Health signed a letter of intent to affiliate with Chapters Health officially early in 2023. Once an affiliation agreement is final, with combined staffs of 4,000 and 3,000 volunteers, Chapters Health and Capital Caring Health will be one of the largest not-for-profit hospice organizations in the nation among the nearly 4,700 hospice providers.

As many of you know, Andrew Molosky, president and CEO of Chapters Health, and Tom Koutsoumpas, CEO of Capital Caring Health, are individually and collectively outspoken advocates for the mission and values of every NPHI Member. They both firmly believe that the not-for-profit providers must strengthen their financial and comprehensive care resources to face the challenges of an aging America and become the clear and better choice for all in the nation seeking chronic illness and end-of-life care. Plus, in parallel, both leaders believe in providing the best possible work environment for their dedicated staffs and increased support for all volunteers.

I know you will join me in congratulating Andrew, Tom, and their teams on launching a new era in 2023 and beyond of community-based healthcare second to none.

About the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI)

https://www.hospiceinnovations.org

NPHI is a collaborative of almost 100 not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values, and preferences. Representing providers from 35 states and the District of Columbia, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person's unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care.

