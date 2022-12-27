AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2022.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29
2.42 %
2) Detroit City School District Series 2001-A 6.00%, 05/01/29
1.85 %
3) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
1.82 %
4) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42
1.80 %
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
1.77 %
6) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
1.76 %
7) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
1.75 %
8) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41
1.59 %
9) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62
1.58 %
10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.00%, 06/01/46
1.53 %
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
19.76 %
Airport
9.25 %
Revenue - Miscellaneous
6.48 %
Toll Roads/Transit
5.74 %
Electric Utility
5.61 %
Higher Education - Private
2.99 %
Tobacco Securitization
2.82 %
Prepay Energy
2.69 %
Industrial Development - Industry
2.62 %
Water & Sewer
2.60 %
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
2.36 %
Port
1.57 %
Industrial Development - Utility
0.52 %
Higher Education - Public
0.51 %
Senior Living
0.24 %
SUBTOTAL
65.76 %
Tax Supported
Special Tax
12.53 %
State G.O.
8.36 %
Local G.O.
5.51 %
State Lease
1.21 %
SUBTOTAL
27.61 %
Prerefunded/ETM
3.64 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
1.60 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
1.39 %
SUBTOTAL
1.39 %
Total
100.00 %
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
Illinois
11.63 %
California
9.56 %
New Jersey
8.14 %
New York
6.15 %
Wisconsin
5.99 %
Pennsylvania
5.62 %
Connecticut
5.16 %
Michigan
4.97 %
Florida
4.55 %
Texas
3.73 %
South Carolina
3.18 %
Alabama
2.79 %
Ohio
2.68 %
Virginia
2.31 %
Nebraska
1.80 %
Georgia
1.78 %
Minnesota
1.72 %
North Carolina
1.67 %
Maryland
1.54 %
Oklahoma
1.54 %
New Hampshire
1.47 %
Arizona
1.34 %
Utah
1.23 %
Colorado
1.19 %
District of Columbia
1.06 %
Iowa
0.97 %
Kansas
0.89 %
Hawaii
0.82 %
West Virginia
0.68 %
Washington
0.53 %
Louisiana
0.50 %
Indiana
0.49 %
Arkansas
0.35 %
Tennessee
0.19 %
Massachusetts
0.13 %
South Dakota
0.13 %
Puerto Rico
0.10 %
Kentucky
0.03 %
Other
1.39 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
3.65 %
AA
31.85 %
A
31.39 %
BBB
23.57 %
BB
2.87 %
D
0.23 %
Not Rated
0.34 %
Pre-refunded Bonds
3.64 %
Short Term Investments
2.46 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
3.40 %
1 To 5 Years
7.45 %
5 To 10 Years
16.77 %
10 To 20 Years
24.98 %
20 To 30 Years
36.41 %
More than 30 Years
10.99 %
Other
0.00 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
13.88 %
Average Coupon:
4.49 %
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:
0.00 %
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
40.40 %
Total Fund Leverage:
40.40%*
Average Maturity:
8.67 Years
Effective Duration:
5.93 Years
Total Net Assets:
$350.23 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$12.18
Total Number of Holdings:
188
Portfolio Turnover:
5.00 %
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 0.00% through the use of tender option bonds, 40.40% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
