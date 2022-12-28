2022 Marks an Award-Winning Year for Miami Beach, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and Chairman

Destination and Tourism Board Recognized on a National and International Level with First-Ever Category Wins

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Beach and the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) celebrate a year of multiple award wins from a notable selection of the industry's most recognized and respected organizations including Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards and the World Travel Awards. As an international destination, Miami Beach was recognized as the "World's Leading Lifestyle Destination 2022" and "North America's Leading City Destination 2022" by the World Travel Awards, both testaments to the destination's experiences rooted in arts + culture, wellness and wellbeing, outdoor activities, water sports and recreation and the rising culinary scene. The World Travel Awards also took note of the MBVCA's work in the year, including the launch of a new experiential app, EXP Miami Beach Tour App, recognizing the MBVCA as "North America's Leading Tourist Board 2022." Adding to the year's wins, Chairman of the MBVCA, Steve Adkins, has also been named "South Florida Tourism Professional of the Year" by the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism/NAF in the awards' 31st edition.

"As advocates for Miami Beach with a dedication to further enhancing our global reputation, we dedicate these awards to the community and those who work tirelessly to deliver stellar experiences to visitors and locals at our city's hotels, restaurants and attractions," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "The passion for hospitality is evident and we are proud to be recognized by our fellow industry professionals for the work we have done and will continue to do in the future."

Miami Beach was also a Travel Weekly Silver Magellan Award winner in the Culinary Mecca category, further cementing the city's position as a travel-worthy destination for foodies. This year, Miami Beach became home to two Michelin star recognized restaurants, Stubborn Seed and Jaya at The Setai. In addition, Miami Beach's signature and world-famous restaurants, all located within a seven-mile range, include legendary Joe's Stone Crab, Prime 112, Carbone Miami Beach, Forte di Marmi, Chotto Matte, Nobu and Bagatelle. And, for the first time, the MBVCA won a Travel Weekly Gold Magellan Award for the consumer-facing Instagram handle @experiencemiamibeach, recognized for connecting with social users through authentic and engaging content, in the Social Media – Hospitality category.

"We look forward to building upon these recent accolades in the areas we know have an impact on driving visitors to Miami Beach in the new year," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "These awards will continue to support our ongoing efforts to innovate and provide unique experiences that appeal to all traveler styles."

For more information and to plan a future trip to award-winning Miami Beach, download the Experience Miami Beach and EXP Miami Beach Tour App Miami Beach Apps and follow the @experiencemiamibeach handles on Instagram and Facebook for the most up-to-date details and offerings.

