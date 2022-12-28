PacBio to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the following events at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference:

PacBio Logo (PRNewswire)

Panel | Multiomics: Markers for Modern Medicine on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 , at approximately 5:15 PM PT .

Company presentation and Q&A session on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 , at approximately 1:30 PM PT .

The live webcasts of the events can be accessed at the company's investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. Webcast replays will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that is designing, developing and manufacturing advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technology under development stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our existing HiFi long read sequencing and our emerging SBB™ short read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

Contacts

Investors:

Todd Friedman

650.521.8450

ir@pacb.com

Media:

Lizelda Lopez

pr@pacb.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.