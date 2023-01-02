Cleer Audio announces ARC II, open-ear true wireless earbuds

With flexible Earhook design and Cleer+ App Control for Personalized Listening

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2023 -- Cleer Audio, an industry-leading headphone and smart speaker manufacturer, is pleased to announce its next generation of Open Ear True Wireless Earbuds, the ARC II.

Cleer Audio ARC II - Open-ear true wireless earbuds with flexible Earhook design and Cleer+ App. Lightweight, comfort fit and feel, up to 35-hrs of on-the-go playback, 8-hrs of playback per charge, plus charging case. IPX4 certified sweat resistance. (PRNewswire)

ARC II's flexible hinge design ensures a passive listening experience with maximum comfort. These open-ear earbuds do not cover the ear canal, instead they channel audio directly into your ears. This unique no-pinch, comfortable design allows you to maintain spatial awareness and still enjoy your audio. Meaning you can stay safe while keeping aware of your surroundings while listening to your favorite podcast or music.

The open ear design provides a safe way to experience music outdoors. It is suitable for all day wear and use with its lightweight design, comfort fit and feel, and up to 35-hrs of on-the-go playback, 8-hrs of playback per charge and 27-hrs of additional charge in the charging case.

Add, simple touch gestures provide control over track selection, volume, calls, and accessing your voice assistant. Multipoint connectivity allows you to seamlessly switch audio input from two simultaneously connected devices. ARC II is IPX4 certified water and sweat resistance.

ARC II's dynamic sound quality is fueled by its custom tuned 16.2 mm graphene neodymium drivers that beam toward your ears, and Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC and the latest AptX® Codecs for secure connectivity. The free Cleer+ App adds customizable performance by adjusting the EQ and customizing music playback, and firmware updates.

ARC II includes a charging-pad integrated carrying case. Available in a graphite or warm gray finish. U.S. MSRP for ARC II is $ 149.99 and will be available in the 1st quarter of 2023.

ABOUT CLEER

Established in 2012, Cleer audio offers award-winning high-performance headphones and smart speakers unbound by the shackles of conventional thinking, that allows users to discover freedom through unparalleled audio. Cleer believes in elevating and transforming every experience through sound, creating with intention, anticipating the consumer's needs before they're even recognized. Based in San Diego, California, the brand has received many awards at CES 2020, the world's leading and largest consumer electronics trade show. Cleer is devoted to pioneering breakthrough, award-winning audio technologies with uncompromising performance. Learn more at www.cleeraudio.com.

