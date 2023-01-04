Burns & Levinson Partner Timothy Conlon Named "Lawyer of the Year" by Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Timothy Conlon, a well-known family law attorney in Rhode Island, has been named a "Lawyer of the Year" by Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly for his impressive work last year representing multiple former North Kingstown High School student athletes who have accused former teacher and basketball coach Aaron Thomas of inappropriate conduct.

Conlon has worked extensively with child sex abuse victims and their family members in advocating for just compensation from predators and abusers, as well as their employers. He has an impressive track record of success in securing compensation from organizations such as schools and religious institutions who employ sexual predators. In one of his highest profile cases, Conlon obtained a $13.5 million settlement from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence on behalf of clients in 36 sexual abuse lawsuits to end one of the longest stretches of litigation over clergy misconduct in the country.

"It is an honor to be recognized for this important work shining a light on the sexual misconduct that took place in the North Kingston school district. While the civil cases are currently ongoing, the goal has always been to prevent future wrongful behavior in addition to obtaining justice for my clients," said Conlon. "If we don't change the system and culture that enables abusers to keep abusing, then we haven't solved anything."

Conlon is also one of the leading divorce attorneys in the region with vast experience in difficult family law conflicts such as divorce, child custody, visitation, child/spousal support, interstate relocation, property division and more.

He currently serves on the Board of Governors for the RI Attorneys for Justice, as a Fellow with the Pound Civil Justice Institute, and as Immediate Past President of the Edward P. Gallogly Family Law Inns of Court. Conlon received his B.A. from Brown University and his J.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Law.

