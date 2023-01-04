GuardKnox Collaborates with Wind River to Lay Framework for Smartphonization of Automotive Industry

The combination of Wind River VxWorks real-time operating system (RTOS) and GuardKnox's SOA framework and tool suite will serve as a roadmap for improved automotive domain flexibility for engineers and developers alike .

DETROIT, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GuardKnox , an automotive technology company building high-performance, secure-by-design software & firmware products, is collaborating with Wind River® , a global leader in delivering software for intelligent systems, to enable developers to build secure containerized applications for software-defined vehicles of the future.

The combination of GuardKnox's high-performance SOA (Service Oriented Architecture) core framework and corresponding tools suite with Wind River's industry-leading VxWorks real-time operating system (RTOS) that is part of Wind River Studio will provide OEMs with another layer of flexibility for software distribution, decreasing development and deployment time leading to shorter time to market for the innovative automotive applications that define a new era of mobility.

Adaptive manufacturing, on the edge processing, and intelligent systems are becoming the go-to production and development methodologies for the automotive industry; once properly harnessed, such processes will unlock capabilities that will power our vehicles. The combination of GuardKnox and Wind River solutions enables joint customers to build SOA-based applications on the VxWorks RTOS to use state-of-the-art technologies such as OCI Containers for rapid applications deployment.

"Our collaboration with GuardKnox will enable engineers and developers to advance the rollout of placing innovative features directly into the hands of drivers," said Christina Ungaro, VP, Head of Corporate Development at Wind River. "GuardKnox and Wind River technologies will allow automakers to utilize flexible and cost-effective solutions that can reduce complexities and shorten time-to-market for new automotive applications and features."

"The automotive industry is at a significant juncture as the shift towards the Software-Defined Vehicle continues to occur at a rapid pace," said Moshe Shlisel, CEO of GuardKnox. "The GuardKnox and Wind River collaboration ensures OEMs and Tier 1s are able to bring new vehicle features to market in a matter of weeks, and to upgrade existing functionalities as the market demands."

GuardKnox will be showcasing a demo of the technologies at CES in Las Vegas on January 5th – 8th, 2023. Explore how the automotive industry can navigate an evolving paradigm shift to create the software-defined vehicle of the future by clicking here .

About GuardKnox

GuardKnox is a leading automotive technology company ushering in the smartphonization of the next generation of vehicles by building high-performance, service-oriented, customizable, and secure-by-design products for the next generation of driver-centric mobility. GuardKnox enables the software-defined vehicle with scalable and flexible technologies necessary for full-connectivity and empowers consumers with the ability to customize their vehicle's performance, as well as their in-vehicle experience. Founded in 2016, GuardKnox is based in Israel, with subsidiary locations in Stuttgart, Germany, and Detroit, Michigan.

