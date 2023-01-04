Company officials also announce new classifications for The Road Zipper System®

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributer of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced the launch of its modernized Road Zipper - the barrier transfer machine that powers its flagship product, the Road Zipper System.

The Road Zipper TITAN Machine (Preproduction computer-generated image shown) (PRNewswire)

Lindsay Corporation Launches Next Generation Road Zipper Barrier Transfer Machine

"The Road Zipper System has provided a smarter, safer and faster way to manage congestion and improve the way people move on our roadways dating all the way back to 1984," said Michael Klatt, Senior Vice President at Lindsay Corporation. "We've updated the original barrier transfer machine with a bold, modern design and two state-of-the-art operator cabins for improved safety and efficiency."

Included in the exterior redesign are durable, light weight body panels that can easily be replaced if they are damaged and lighting that is designed for high visibility and safety. The machine also has ergonomic stair steps with stainless steel handrails for maximum stability as well as large doors at either end of the machine that allow easy access to its mid-section.

In an effort to create a positive operating experience, Lindsay has improved the environment inside the two cabins, where operators will benefit from numerous safety and productivity improvements, including:

Large, spacious interiors with wrap-around windshields that provide excellent visibility for operators and ground workers.

An external camera system designed to eliminate blind spots and view surrounding people, vehicles and barrier movement.

A large 8-inch" color display providing visibility from any of the vehicle's mounted cameras.

Right-side control console that can be raised and lowered for easy access and exit.

A modernized ergonomic steering control column for barrier placement allowing for an optimized driving position.

Cab doors that are double-sealed for protection in any climate.

To better meet the needs of its customers, Klatt said that going forward there will be two classifications for the Road Zipper System: the new heavy-duty Titan series is designed for permanent managed lane projects, while the Genesis series is best suited for short-term construction projects.

"We completed the redesign of the barrier transfer machines in each series with operators, ground workers and motorists in mind, incorporating the industry's most advanced ergonomic and safety features," Klatt said. "It's another example of Lindsay's commitment to customer-first innovation in an effort to move people safer, faster, stronger and better."

To receive more information about the launch of the Road Zipper Titan and Genesis Series, join our VIP email list here to receive the full launch package.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

