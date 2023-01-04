Origins by Stickley™ Now Available for the Whole Home

Origins by Stickley™ Now Available for the Whole Home

MANLIUS, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L. & J. G. Stickley has vastly expanded Origins by Stickley™, a solid-maple furniture program that combines timeless style and outstanding value with easy customization. It offers three distinct lifestyles—modern Dwyer, Shaker- inspired Gable Road, and traditional Revere—as well as several universal pieces that work alongside all styles.

Origins by Stickley ™ introduces new, customizable furniture for the dining room, living room, and home office.

Pieces are available in ten finish options, with nine hardware styles and eight performance fabric colors providing the finishing touches. Thoughtful construction details go into every piece, including adjustable levelers and dovetailed soft-close drawers with durable, smooth-to-the-touch UV-cured interiors.

Previously available for the bedroom, Origins by Stickley now offers:

dining room selections, including round and rectangular dining tables in three sizes, wooden and upholstered chairs, and versatile servers

home office furniture, with desks and chairs, six universal bookcases in a range of sizes, and multi-purpose cabinets and hutches that can be combined to make a custom office unit

cabinets. and living room occasional pieces including rectangular, round, and square coffee tables, a range of end tables, and versatile media

For those furnishing a first home or decorating a guest suite, Origins by Stickley offers a flexible and affordable way to achieve a beautiful, personalized look throughout the whole home.

Origins by Stickley is available nationwide. Visit the Stickley.com store locator to find an authorized dealer. In select areas of the country, purchase online at ShopStickley.com.

L. & J.G. Stickley, Inc. is a genuine American icon that has set the standard for furniture craft for more than 120 years. Through enduring tradition, superior craftsmanship, and an unshakeable philosophy of excellence, Stickley continues to produce America's finest hardwood furniture and upholstery, all while responding to the needs and trends of today's homes with updated styles and modern collections.

Contact: Beth Chang, Director of Marketing

315-682-5500 ext. 2323

Beth.Chang@Stickley.com

View original content:

SOURCE L&JG Stickley