Enabot EBO X Family Robot Companion Named "Innovation Awards Honoree" and Officially Unveiled at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enabot, an emerging family robotics company, announced that its new family robot companion, EBO X, had been named a CES 2023 "Innovation Awards Honoree" in both Smart Home and Robotics product categories on Jan 4th. The EBO X is also officially unveiled and exhibited from January 5th to 8th at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Among a record-high number of over 2100 submissions, the EBO X is recognized for its technological and design excellence by this annual program owned and presented by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the host and organizer of CES.

The EBO X is officially unveiled and exhibited from January 5th to 8th at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, bringing an all-in-one experience that covers agile home security and health alert system, flexible remote communication capabilities, and diverse home entertainment options.

(PRNewswire)

Agile Home Security & Health Alert System

Positioned as a "smart guardian", EBO X provides essential features for users when they're away from their family members, enabled by Auto Navigation and AI Face Recognition technology. Among these features, the Elderly Fall Alert help determine if an elder has fallen through the gesture inspection algorithm, while the Certain Areas Intrusion Alert allows users to mark locations on the internal map as restricted areas and sends alerts when someone such as a child enters these areas without permission.

The EBO X also features reliable far-field sound sensors with a four-microphone array. If a child is crying or anyone at home is experiencing an emergency and calling for "HELP", the EBO X will detect it and trigger an App call to the users.

(PRNewswire)

The precision of robotic intelligence is highly dependent on the computing units embedded within the robots. At the core of EBO X's hardware is the upgraded X3M chip, based on a dual-core BPU architecture capable of 5 trillion operations per second. Coupled with tens of thousands of hours of training data, the EBO X can quickly and accurately map your house using V-SLAM technology, thus making accurate area division and management possible.

Upon the results of high-precision computation, the EBO X comes with a solid mechanical and architectural design that allows it to roam without hassles. With the innovative two-wheeled self-balanced design, EBO X ensures flexible mobility and high-precision motion control. EBO X can also stop itself from crossing any edge areas and obstacles to avoid damage from dropping thanks to multiple built-in dTOF and ALS sensors.

Flexible Remote Communication Capabilities

As a smart companion that keeps the users and their loved ones connected remotely, the EBO X allows you to start a real-time two-way conversation via the EBO Home App with great clarity supported by the 4K Stabilized Camera.

With the EBO Home App, the EBO X allows multiple family members to log in and chat online simultaneously. During online chatting, everyone can see each other from the perspective of the EBO X, allowing family members always to feel connected. Besides, users can leave a message with their family by typing a text message which will be converted into a voice message by the EBO X.

(PRNewswire)

Diverse Home Entertainment Experience

To be a truly interactive companion that serves the happiness of the family, the EBO X bundles up Alexa Built-in services, premium sound quality, and exciting light effects to provide fun for the whole family.

By logging into your Alexa account, the EBO X can easily connect to any Alexa service, allowing you to control IOT devices at home. When you're streaming your favorite music, the dedicated speaker powered by Harman AudioEFX offers you a wonderful audio experience. At the same time, the dynamic lighting effect will change with the rhythm of the song and even changes in the environment.

(PRNewswire)

The EBO X is Enabot's latest effort evolved from the innovative momentum driven by Enabot's previous EBO S and EBO Air line-ups. With the new product, Enabot is now taking its family robotics offerings to the next level, integrating more advanced computer vision, smarter navigation, and robust intelligent assistant services to promote love, companionship, and sharing.

(PRNewswire)

Play stay tuned with the latest update on the upcoming Kickstarter campaign launched in March 2023 for the EBO X on Enabot's official website and Facebook.

The EBO X will be available for purchase at a retail price of USD 999 in Q2 2023.To view the Enabot EBO X in action, please visit the Enabot YouTube channel.

About Enabot

Enabot is a family robot company whose team with great industry resources and extensive experience in the development, design, and manufacturing of consumer-grade robotic products.

Enabot believes our lives can be improved by intelligent family bots. Our vision of a technology ridden world is positive, with robots being part of the solutions to daily problems, allowing people to focus their time on what matters the most: to be there for the ones we love. By connecting people, we are dedicated to promoting love, companionship and sharing.

Discover more about Enabot here.

logo (PRNewsfoto/Enabot) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enabot