Ramona Romero Named to TIAA Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions, elected Ramona E. Romero to its Board of Trustees.

TIAA named Ramona E. Romero to its Board of Trustees.

Romero has been elected to serve on the Risk & Compliance, Nominating & Governance, and Human Resources Committees of the Board effective Jan. 2, 2023.

"Ramona's legal acumen, ability to navigate complex issues and extensive experience in higher education make her a wonderful addition to the Board," said TIAA Board of Trustees Chair James R. Chambers. "We are excited to have her unique viewpoint and skillset to support the trajectory of TIAA's success."

Romero is Vice President & General Counsel at Princeton University. Previously she was the General Counsel of the US Department of Agriculture. She also served in various legal positions at E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, including as Corporate Counsel, Logistics & Energy and as General Counsel for Sentinel Transportation, a DuPont joint venture.

Romero holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the Barnard College of Columbia University and a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School. She currently volunteers for several organizations, including the Board of Trustees for Barnard College, the President's Commission on White House Fellowships and the Board of Directors for the National Association of Women Lawyers. An immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Romero previously served as the President of the Hispanic National Bar Association.

