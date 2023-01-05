SKLAR KIRSH ELEVATES CORPORATE ATTORNEY JENNIFER COHEN TO PARTNER

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has elevated corporate attorney Jennifer Cohen to Partner, effective January 1, 2023.

"Jenny exemplifies what it means to be a Partner," said Sklar Kirsh Co-Chairman Jeffrey A. Sklar. "Since joining us, she has consistently delivered the highest quality legal expertise to our clients and has been an outstanding colleague. Her promotion is well-deserved and will lead to greater opportunities in our firm and in the Los Angeles community."

Cohen represents corporate clients, founders, business owners, private equity firms and their portfolio companies in a wide range of corporate matters including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, equity investments, commercial transactions and corporate governance. Her industry-specific experience is broad, and includes media and entertainment, sports, technology, gaming and consumer products. Cohen's time serving as in-house corporate counsel combined with her finance background provide clients with a unique legal and business perspective.

Prior to joining the firm, Cohen was corporate counsel to two sports and entertainment firms, Elevate Sports Ventures and VenueNext. Prior to that, Cohen was an Associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, and was an investment analyst at Citibank.

Cohen earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Economics, cum laude, from Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania where she concentrated in finance, business and public policy. The Nashville native also served as a judicial extern for the Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. Cohen is a member of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), Women in Sports and Events (WISE) and ProVisors.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

