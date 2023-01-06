Kicking Off the New Year: Vanpowers Announces the Start of Its New Year’s Celebration.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanpowers, a brand that focuses on the innovation of portable green power generation devices, has kicked off its New Year's celebration. From special discounts to exclusive offers on certain products, Vanpowers is making sure that its customers start the new year off right.

"We are delighted to announce our New Year's celebration and would like to invite everyone to join us in kicking off another exciting year," said the Vanpowers team. "With all these amazing offers, we hope to ensure that all of our customers have the best deals to look forward to. This is also a meaningful way for us to interact with and give back to the people we serve."

Vanpowers' mission is to provide solutions to the energy anxiety of the masses. Since its inception, the brand has been a go-to for high-quality and high-tech energy storage products, helping the public step away from the grid while keeping all their devices charged and powered up, even in the event of power outages. Benefiting from a dedicated workforce, Vanpowers has a keen understanding of the market and its customers' needs. Through the creation of the Vanpowers AC600 Portable Power Station and the release of the Vanpowers Super Power Pro 1500 and Super Power Pro 2000 Portable Power Stations, Vanpowers has demonstrated its commitment to innovation and growth.

For Vanpowers, 2022 was a prosperous year full of accolades and growth. From the launch of new products to the expansion into new markets, from upgrading the online shopping experience to strengthening after-sales service, the brand has achieved great success in all of its endeavors. To celebrate this success and usher in the new year, they're hosting a promotion that will save customers up to $400. This brand is also holding a "Lucky Draw" with coupons and solar panels as prizes. Anyone looking for some serious savings on portable green power generation products should make sure to explore the Vanpowers website and take advantage of their New Year's celebration.

The Vanpowers Super Power Pro 2000 Portable Power Station is the brand's latest and greatest invention so far, with fast charging from 0% to 100% within only 2 hours. With the 2000W output capability peaking at 3000W in AmpUp mode, it can charge both smaller electronic devices and larger household appliances such as refrigerators, televisions, and even electric vehicles. Its eight types of recharging ways and fourteen output ports ensure backup power for any gadget, anywhere. For users on the go, it is portable enough to roll from place to place with its collapsible handle and industrial-grade wheels. In addition, users can construct their own solar generator by bundling it with a Vanpowers SP200 Foldable Solar Panel to prepare for an off-grid vacation. These highlights are just the beginning of what this device offers. It is also worth mentioning that the power station review scene has been taken by storm by this new product. This portable power station is a revolutionary one that delivers exceptional performance in a small package. Influencers in the industry have been deeply impressed by it, taking to the Internet to express their praise in the form of articles and videos. Many of them have even gone so far as to declare it the best power station they have ever used.

During this New Year's celebration, consumers can save $200 on the Vanpowers Super Power Pro 2000 Portable Power Station and $300 on the Vanpowers Solar Generator Set. Those interested can check out https://www.vanpowers.com for more details. It's time to look to the future and welcome a new year full of opportunities and possibilities with Vanpowers.

About Vanpowers

"Escape the grid, not your life." Vanpowers understands the widespread feelings of anxiety surrounding power outages or power shortages. With a goal of creating sustainable methods of generating power, Vanpowers is committed to helping people find joy and fulfillment in life without relying on the power grid. With Vanpowers, any demand for electricity can be met without racking up excess charges on bills. Whatever the occasion, Vanpowers is always ready to keep people powered up.

