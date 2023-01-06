TCL Will Unveil More Large Screen Mini LED and QLED TV Series Starting from Spring 2023

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics brand, revealed plans to launch more new series of large-screen QLED and Mini LED TVs in later months across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Since 2018, TCL has dedicated considerably in Mini LED technology. Today its Mini LED TV technology sets a benchmark for the industry and is the essential display technology behind the best home theater experience.

In 2023, TCL will expand its incredible Mini LED TV portfolio with more QLED TV choices, including its largest Mini LED TVs ever, new picture performance technologies and advanced gaming features. The 2023 TCL Mini LED Series will amaze users with even more compelling colors, better brightness, and enhanced sound. Dedicated to diversifying its product line, TCL will also offer new audio products to pair with its TVs, giving users a truly cinema-quality home theater experience.

TCL has received many endorsements from media and professional associations for its TCL Mini LED TVs. Most recently, the TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C935 and TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C835 were awarded CES® 2023 Innovation Awards. TCL also won exceptional honors in Europe at the EISA Awards, where the Mini LED 4K TV 65C835 won in the "PREMIUM MINI LED TV 2022-2023" category.

TCL's vertical integration, global reach, and world-first innovations enable the top-ranking global TV brand to keep delivering more quality, more technology, and more value for users.

More details of the release of the 2023 series of TCL Mini LED QLED TVs, soundbars and other exciting products will be revealed later this Spring.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

