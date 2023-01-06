TrustRadius Enables Buyers With Comprehensive Technology Insights, Pioneering the First B2B Decisioning Platform

Technology buyers want a self-serve experience and TrustRadius has proved it has the comprehensive product information, tools, and user insights to streamline the buyer's journey.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, the B2B technology decisioning platform, has attributed much of its success to creating the trusted resource for buyers researching technology solutions based on customer reviews. To continue that journey, and influenced by data collected from 2,185 technology buyers in the 2022 B2B Buying Disconnect report—virtually 100% of technology buyers expect to find user feedback, specs, pricing, and product demos without having to engage a salesperson—TrustRadius is building the ultimate B2B technology decisioning platform.

TrustRadius added vetted, comprehensive product information beyond written user reviews to over 28,000 product pages.

"We introduced pricing on product profile pages in June 2021. Within a year we saw a 288% increase in traffic to our pricing pages. In November 2022, outranking major review sites, TrustRadius' website yielded the highest referral traffic from organic search results with buyers searching for product pricing. This is a clear signal that we are helping buyers make informed buying decisions," said Mike Galyen, Chief Product Officer, TrustRadius.

Collaboration among the buying committee has increased and is highly unstructured. The days of top-down decisions from the C-suite are long over. Buying committees are using over 14 different methods to collaborate on decision making. TrustRadius launched research boards which allow buyers to evaluate alternatives and stack rank their technology shortlists in a cohesive and shareable dashboard. Buying committees can now organize their research and streamline the decision-making process to choose the optimal technology for their business.

"TrustRadius has been a very big help when it comes to shortlisting products based on our requirements, and with the help of the comparison feature, we can do a quick evaluation of which products provide more features and better pricing. This greatly helps in going forward with only those products which fulfill most of our needs," said Tech Buyer at Media Production Company (1,001-5,000 employees).

Because buyers are on TrustRadius making decisions, technology providers are able to connect with their target audience more effectively, increasing brand preference and eliminating waste and ineffective go-to-market strategies. Technology providers can realize the return on their investment on and off TrustRadius with user-generated content and downstream intent data. Embedding user reviews on their own web properties, TrustRadius customers, on average, see a $6,000 cost-per-click (CPC) savings, 70% organic traffic increase, and 30% lift in conversions.

TrustRadius' downstream intent data is actionable through advanced integrations with Salesforce, Demandbase, 6sense, and Linkedin Matched Audiences. The combination of this intent data, along with quality user-generated content and embedded reviews on their own web properties, provides vendors with valuable touch points at various stages of the buying journey. Planful, a financial planning software, increased their pipeline conversion by 60% year over year, "...which is a huge result for us!" said Rowan Tonkin, CMO, Planful. Totango, a customer success software, reduced their CPC by 25% and produced three enterprise opportunities in just three weeks.

"Our mission is to become the ultimate B2B technology decisioning platform by providing all the data, content, tools, and expertise buyers need to make informed decisions. In doing so, TrustRadius is indispensable for technology providers, offering them more opportunities to share customer proof and product information, thus building brand trust, attracting more buyers, and accelerating the sales cycle," said Vinay Bhagat, Founder & CEO, TrustRadius.

Rounding out the year, TrustRadius published What's In & What's Out: A GTM Playbook for 2023 . This playbook helps organizations adjust their go-to-market strategies to meet buyers' expectations and increase sales and growth year over year.

"In 2023, we are charging ahead with uncompromising dedication to the evolving needs of buyers, as we have from day one. As a steward of buyer preference and the most-trusted B2B technology decisioning platform, we'll continue to support vendors as one of their strongest marketing channels," said Bhagat. Marketers eager to learn how to adapt to the age of the self-serve buyer are encouraged to attend TrustRadius' upcoming LinkedIn Live event: What's In & What's Out: A GTM Playbook for 2023.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

