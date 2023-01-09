The University of Arizona Global Campus Announces Leadership Additions to Strengthen and Advance its Student-Centered Focus

New Leadership in Enrollment, Marketing, Military & Academic Partnerships

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC or University) is proud to announce recent additions to its leadership team that support and sustain our commitment to excellence in undergraduate and graduate education. These seasoned higher education veterans will help build on and expand University enrollment and retention efforts.

These critical additions of Christine, John, and Kevin bring decades of experience (focused) on nontraditional students.

Christine Hardy, UAGC Senior Vice President of Enrollment, brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education to UAGC. Most recently, she oversaw admissions operations at Southern New Hampshire University for both their campus and online programs. Prior to that, she also served in admissions roles at Intercoast Career Institute, Premier Education Group, and Career Education Corporation.

Hardy brings a strong track record of data-informed decision making, and a long-standing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a master of scale and input, she'll build synergy with people, process, and technology to optimize business output and work with other UAGC senior leaders to craft and implement compliant enrollment strategies designed to accomplish the equity and access goals which form the foundation of the University mission and vision. Hardy also will strategically plan, develop, execute, and assess a fully compliant enrollment plan for entering students, keeping in mind retention and student success; effectively use data and cutting-edge technology to improve overall efficiency of enrollment and marketing processes; and champion the recruitment of diverse student populations.

John P. Aldrich, UAGC Senior Vice President of Military and Academic Partnerships, most recently was responsible for all military and veteran outreach at American Public University System (APUS) and was the main liaison between APUS and the Department of Defense, veteran and military service organizations, and Capitol Hill.

As a former Marine Corps and Navy education service specialist, both in the U.S. and overseas, Aldrich is passionate about helping servicemembers and their families achieve their educational dreams. He also served as director of career services and job placement at the Technical College of the Lowcountry, an academic advisor for student athletes at the University of Rhode Island, and as a naval hospital corpsman (USN), Fleet Marine Forces. He is the current past president for the National Association of Institutions for Military Education Services (NAIMES), currently serving as the policy and issues chair. In his role, Aldrich will oversee and lead efforts to promote, support, and drive growth among the military sector, as well as community colleges.

Kevin Seaman, UAGC Vice President of Performance Marketing, most recently lead performance marketing and enterprise Customer Relationship Marketing (CRM) at Bryant & Stratton College, a system with 17 physical campuses as well as 7,000 online students. Previously, he spent five years leading marketing and enrollment analytics, as well as various strategic initiatives, at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU).

Seaman began his career in enterprise applications at the University of Rochester. He made the leap to consumer marketing, spending 15 years building customer databases and leading CRM strategy for national brands including Scott's Lawn Care, AAA, Valvoline and Goodyear, before jumping back into higher education. In his role, Seaman will be responsible for creating compelling and effective marketing strategies which align with the needs of potential learners. This position will also focus on developing marketing infrastructure to be able to deliver a personalized experience in a scalable, sustainable way.

"These critical additions of Christine, John, and Kevin to the UAGC leadership team bring decades of experience working in higher education with a specific focus on nontraditional, underrepresented students – including first-generation, minority, women, and military students – which make up the core of our student body," said UAGC CEO and President Paul Pastorek. "They join an already strong leadership team committed to student-centered values and our academic mission, which I firmly believe positions UAGC to reach even greater heights of impact and excellence."

UAGC serves nontraditional adult learners through online, flexible degree and certificate programs, with the goal of making a college education accessible for everyone, no matter their background or circumstance.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 25,000 students. Recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)3 non-profit, UAGC is currently awaiting the Department of Education's formal ruling on our application to be designated as a non-profit institution. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

