Bear Peak Power Announces Increased Funding From Its Capital Partner, Lacuna Sustainable Investments

The Upsized Investment Will Fuel Bear Peak Power's Expansion Plans Into New Solar & Energy Storage Markets

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Peak Power ("Bear Peak"), a solar and storage project developer, announced today that its equity investment from Lacuna Sustainable Investments ("Lacuna") has increased. Lacuna originally invested in the company in December 2021. The additional capital will allow Bear Peak to expand its team and fund development investment in more markets across the United States.

Bear Peak Power Logo (PRNewswire)

Bear Peak specializes in the creation of economically attractive solar and storage projects in select markets throughout the United States. Partners John France, Ryan Scott and Michael Marcotte have over 35 years of combined energy industry experience and over 800 MW under development.

"We are thrilled to increase our investment in Bear Peak Power," said Sukhraj Sandhu, Principal at Lacuna Sustainable Investments. "The executive team has built an outstanding organization and produced results. John, Ryan and Michael are top-notch resource allocators, creative developers and managers. We are proud to expand our investment in and with the team."

"We are extremely proud of the partnership we formed with Lacuna last year," said Ryan Scott, Chief Strategy Officer at Bear Peak Power. "They were able to understand our vision and provide capital and expertise, which has allowed us to reach our goals. The increased capital commitment provides us with the opportunity to grow the team and develop a multitude of projects in new markets throughout the United States."

Lacuna Sustainable Investments is a Marin County, CA based alternative asset management firm that makes debt and equity investments in opportunities that meet the growing demand for renewable energy. The firm invests in opportunities where its capital is needed to achieve a defined goal and the Lacuna team's energy, experience, and expertise can decrease the risks associated therewith. Lacuna invests early, de-risks opportunities, and positions investments to create equity value for all stakeholders.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bear Peak Power