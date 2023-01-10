Boston Insurance Brokerage LLC ("BIB") has announced the promotion of Cara MacDonald to VP of Workers' Compensation

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MacDonald started her career in the insurance industry 9 years ago with BIB, starting as an Account Exec in the Workers' Comp division, and working her way up to her latest promotion.

"Cara has definitely earned the title of VP here at BIB," said Keith Driscoll, Boston Insurance Brokerage's CEO. "During her career with us she has consistently met the high standards in customer service, and subject matter expertise, to which we hold ourselves."

"When I was getting my Masters in Education, the plan was to teach youth in a school setting," said Cara. But then the original position here at BIB was presented to me, and I have found that educating and assisting my agents in the world of Workers' Comp has been just as rewarding!"

As VP, Cara is tasked with growing and maintaining the division's book of business, as well as developing carrier and agent relationships. Her background in education helps Cara present insurance solutions in a clear and concise manner, so that her agents understand why the solutions she is presenting are the best options for their clients.

Boston Insurance Brokerage is a wholesale brokerage that offers commercial insurance products. Its product portfolio includes property, casualty, environmental, umbrella, executive and professional, workers comp and risk management products and services. The firm has markets and expertise in healthcare liability, construction, manufacturing, habitational, professional liability, aviation product liability and financial services coverage.

