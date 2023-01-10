Entrepreneur Names Urban Air Adventure Park 'No. 1 Park/Entertainment Center Franchise' for Fifth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, receives the distinguished honor of being listed as No. 1 in the Adventure Parks/Entertainment Centers category, for the fifth consecutive year, and No. 98 overall in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 is one of the most competitive and prestigious honors in the franchise industry.

Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2023 Franchise 500® ranks Urban Air as No. 1 in its Adventure Parks/Entertainment Centers category and No. 98 overall, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. With more than 330 parks now open or in development, Urban Air continues to solidify itself as the first and leading indoor family adventure park franchise in the United States.

"We're incredibly honored to receive such high recognition from Entrepreneur for the fifth consecutive year," said Urban Air Brand President Jay Thomas. "This accomplishment is a testament to every person apart of the Urban Air family, whose hard work and dedication have made our brand what it is today. Looking back at this past year fills our team with great pride and we are excited to continue being a positive impact on children and communities."

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Urban Air Adventure Park's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with over 20 different attractions such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Every park also offers an easy-to-execute, state-of-the-art, fast-casual café.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 160 locations open and 130+ in development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

