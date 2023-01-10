Global X ETFs Certified as a Most Loved Workplace by the Best Practice Institute

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that the firm has been named a Most Loved Workplace by the Best Practice Institute (BPI), in recognition of its beloved workplace culture.

Most Loved Workplaces certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Global X ETFs became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™ which surveys employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

"Given that our team works hard to contribute to the success of the company – and with an understanding that work can easily bleed into daily personal lives – it is essential that we take a family approach to our culture by supporting each employee inside and outside of the workplace," said Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X ETFs. "Our people-centric culture is the key to our success, and I am honored that BPI has recognized the unique workplace we've built over the past 14 years – one that puts people-first, celebrates each person's uniqueness and promotes employee well-being. I fundamentally believe that our people are our biggest asset and I'm immensely proud that our team feels supported, respected and a sense of belonging at Global X."

Since its founding in 2008, Global X has embraced its status as a challenger brand and has been able to rise to new levels of success through an agility and intellectual curiosity that have become foundational to the firm's culture and evolution. As Global X has grown, it has been able to maintain the uniqueness and spirt that has made the firm a special place to work – defined by positivity, passion, client-focus, teamwork and a spirit of exploration that enables Global X to consistently reach new heights.

In addition to being named a Most Loved Workplace, Global X received Great Place to Work® certification in March 2022 and was named #10 on the list of Best Places to Work in New York City for 2022 by Crain's New York Business – the second year in a row the firm made the list.

Having surpassed a global headcount of 200 employees this year, Global X ETFs is growing and actively hiring team members that exemplify its culture of problem solving, creative thinking, collaboration and integrity. To join the Global X team, view and apply to our open positions here.

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 100 ETF strategies and over $36 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with over $480 billion in assets under management worldwide. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80bn in assets under management.ii

