Sitetracker's New Quickstart Implementation Helps Residential Solar Companies Speed-up Net-Zero Future

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, today announced its Quickstart implementation for residential solar companies. This process gets residential solar companies implemented with Sitetracker's set of industry-proven workflows in just a matter of weeks so they can realize operational efficiencies sooner and deploy assets faster.

Sitetracker is the leader in enabling critical energy infrastructure companies to manage their large-scale deployments and solve issues like program funding, asset management, and field resources. Now, with Sitetracker's residential solar Quickstart, these companies can implement the software quickly and easily so they can realize benefits including:

Reduced project turnaround time through streamlined site discovery, deployment, and ongoing maintenance.

Powerful dashboards, reports, and AI-driven analytics for smarter decision-making.

Real-time visibility across project schedules, job information, and site maps to align work and better collaborate with partners in the field.

"Amplified by unprecedented demand, residential solar providers are facing a slew of challenges like skilled labor shortages, permitting, and overall installation cycle times, so they need a powerful tool that they can implement quickly and that gives them the best-of-the-best when it comes to process, intelligence, and strategy of deployment operations," said Parjanya Rijal, Sitetracker's Head of Energy Products. "The new Residential Solar Quickstart gets them up and running quickly, so they can deploy solar at the speed and scale that today's rapidly growing market requires."

Across the distributed solar space, some of the world's largest solar energy infrastructure companies have used Sitetracker to speed their deployments – in one example, from about 30 sites at a time to more than 150 installations at a time. The rapid implementation of Sitetracker and its adoption by users has had a direct effect on energy companies' ability to more quickly deploy much-needed solar infrastructure.

Sitetracker's Quickstart for residential solar comes in three versions: standard, plus, and advanced, so customers can be sure available features and functions are aligned with their business goals. Sitetracker's Quickstart solutions for residential solar, EV charging , and Sitetracker Telecom help accelerate the deployment of critical infrastructure for these industries. Sitetracker plans to continue expanding the Quickstart library in 2023.

"Helping companies deploy critical infrastructure as efficiently as possible is our mission, and we're innovating at every step based on real-time customer feedback in this dynamic time," continued Rijal. "The more we can speed the deployment of critical infrastructure, the faster the planet will benefit from us achieving our ambitious energy goals."

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, KPN, Segra, and ChargePoint manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker is accelerating the path to digital equity and a more sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit www.sitetracker.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Sitetracker