Specialty Building Products to Acquire Amerhart

Acquisition Advances SBP's Continued Efforts to Expand its Product Portfolio and Geographic Presence

Leading Regional Distributor, Amerhart, To Maintain Its Existing Brand Name, Geographic Locations, Leadership Team, and Team Members

DULUTH, Ga. and GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Building Products, LLC ("SBP"), a leading distributor of specialty building products in North America, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Amerhart, a leading regional distributor of specialty building materials. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1940, Amerhart is a third-generation, family-run distributor of building materials serving customers from ten locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, and Missouri. This transaction deepens SBP's product offering, broadens its geographical footprint, and is a continuation of SBP's strategy to invest in high-performing and complementary businesses that enable geographic and market segment expansion.

"Over multiple generations, Amerhart has provided their customers with the highest levels of service, enabling their growth to become a market-leader and one of North America's finest specialty distribution businesses," said Jeff McLendon, President and CEO of Specialty Building Products. "There is tremendous alignment between our companies, starting with our shared values. We are delighted to add Amerhart to the SBP family of brands."

"Amerhart maintains a strong market position and has a history of growth," added Mark Kasper, Amerhart CEO. "As part of SBP, we will gain access to new products and services, allowing us to provide our customers with a broader portfolio of materials, regardless of the location of their facility. We look forward to partnering with SBP and continuing to deliver quality products and services to our customers."

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Following the completion of the acquisition, Amerhart will maintain its current brand name, geographic locations, management team, and team members, led by CEO Mark Kasper and President/COO Chad Warpinski, as part of SBP.

About Specialty Building Products

Specialty Building Products is at the core of the value chain for high value specialty building materials. Our operating brands – U.S. Lumber, Alexandria Moulding, DW Distribution, Millwork Sales, and Reeb – provide sales, marketing, manufacturing, assembly, customization, finishing and logistics solutions that bring a wide range of high value, SKU-intensive, and logistically complicated specialty building products to dealers serving the repair and remodel ("R&R") and new construction marketplaces. Our brands' best-in-class operations are managed under a centralized strategy and informed by big data and analytics, serving the most respected manufacturers of the best and most innovative brands in the building products industry and local, regional, and national building material dealers, national one step distributors, national retail chains, and industrial and OEM manufacturers. More information can be found at www.specialtybuildingproducts.com.

About Amerhart

Founded in 1940, Amerhart serves the building industry throughout the Midwest with operations in Wisconsin (Green Bay, Sheboygan Falls, Sun Prairie, West Salem), Minnesota (Marshall), Illinois (Pekin), Kansas (Kansas City), Missouri (St. Louis), and Michigan (Jackson, Traverse City). The company employs 315 team members. More information can be found at www.amerhart.com.

