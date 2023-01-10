Synechron Completes Integration of Payments Services and Solutions Provider Attra

Attra will operate under the Synechron brand as Synechron Payments, following full integration within Synechron

Jan. 10, 2023 Synechron, Inc., a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, announces that it has now fully integrated its subsidiary, Attra, a payments technology services and solutions provider headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, into the larger Synechron brand. Attra, which Synechron acquired in December 2020, is now Synechron Payments and serves as Synechron's most recent business domain.

Prasad Guntupalli, formerly Co-founder and Executive Deputy Chairman of Attra, will continue in his role as head of Synechron Payments and has assumed the title of Managing Director. Since its acquisition, Attra has benefited from combined synergies with Synechron, and achieved 62% growth as a company.

Attra's team of over 2,500 payments technology experts, working across the banking & finance space, will continue to provide best-in-class services across the payments value chain. Synechron Payments will offer expert consulting, software lifecycle, application development & maintenance, and quality engineering services to clients worldwide. This capability will be available across all Synechron business centers globally.

Now that this integration is complete, the Attra brand name will be retired. All business operations, practices, offices, employees, and client commitments have been fully transitioned, becoming a vital part of Synechron's global business operations. Attra's clients will continue to work seamlessly with their existing teams, as all current Attra's contracts with clients will be assumed by Synechron.

Attra and Synechron have spent the last 24 months taking an integrated approach and solving complex problems for the financial services industry which span a range of payments solutions. Together, the firms have expanded competencies for full lifecycle banking and payments platform technology services. Attra has 27 years of experience in providing a comprehensive suite of services and solutions in cards, next-generation payments, and core banking services, successfully having completed numerous engagements for banks, financial institutions, third-party payment processors, and other payment companies around the globe.

In addition, Synechron has further leveraged Attra's core technology specialisms focused on digital transformation through Intelligent Automation, IT Infrastructure, Mainframes & Cloud, UI/UX, Mobility & Channels, Information Management, and Performance Engineering & Cybersecurity. These world-class services complement Synechron's range of recently redefined business services, which are aimed at helping financial services and big technology companies address operational needs. Synechron's core business now includes end-to-end Consulting, Design, Data, Cloud, and Engineering.

Attra's Accelerator program joins Synechron's own collection of award-winning Accelerator solutions, by being incorporated into its 76 business-focused applications across nine programs in its self-funded FinLabs. The full roster of clients will now be able to tap Synechron's enhanced and expanded set of digital transformation capabilities.

Faisal Husain, Synechron Co-founder and CEO, said, "We are pleased to have the talented and dedicated Attra team members around the globe officially join our enriched company as we advance our core mission to bring digital innovation to our clients. Amid a rapidly evolving business landscape, we have important work to do in helping organizations navigate the changes needed to build the foundations for their future business ambitions."

Prasad Guntupalli, Managing Director of Synechron Payments, said, "We are excited to be integrated under one name and leadership structure as we continue our important work. As one firm, under one unmatched brand, our like-minded teams can provide a more robust digital transformation toolkit of real-world solutions. Our combined strengths will help financial services, banking and technology companies empower their operations and realize their digital realities."

About Synechron

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Consulting, Design, Cloud, Data, and Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to Data Science models, Digital Underwriting, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 14,000+, and has 40 offices in 17 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

