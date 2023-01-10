Wakefield Announces Company Rebrand

AURORA, Colo., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wakefield, a leader in healthcare revenue cycle solutions, and formerly known as Wakefield & Associates, unveiled a new company logo and brand identity today. While maintaining previous design elements of the iconic brand, this modern renewal features an updated name and entirely new color scheme. More importantly, Wakefield also updated its mission statement and values, signifying Wakefield's continuous commitment to evolving as new employees and customers join the team. These changes come at a time when the company is exponentially increasing its service offerings and expanding its reach.

Wakefield (PRNewswire)

"Wakefield is an ever-growing company and it was time for a refresh to reflect that," said Matt Laws, CEO of Wakefield. "With founding roots in Colorado, Wakefield today is the combination of many brands, cultures, and identities that we've brought together over the years. We needed our company to better represent who we are and what we provide. We accomplished that today."

The renewed mission at Wakefield is to be the most comprehensive and reputable revenue cycle management company of choice across the country, consistently aiming to deliver superior results, exceptional value and better outcomes to clients, colleagues, and investors by helping patients navigate the road of financial health through patient-focused and personalized services.

"Having spent time with the Executives at Wakefield leading up to my transition to the team as its Chief Revenue Officer, it became evident that to me that Wakefield's core values are the staple of its business operations," said Mark Schanck, CRO of Wakefield. "It was clear to me that Wakefield thrives by thinking big, acting with integrity, helping its clients succeed, and most importantly demonstrating a compassionate approach with all its constituents. Wakefield is successful because they have always upheld these values, and it's great to see them come to life during this rebrand."

Guided by its ambition to be a customer-centric and efficient organization, Wakefield also launched a newly designed website. The improved site will be a valuable resource to understand its business, solutions, and commitment to its people.

About Wakefield

Established in 1933, Wakefield specializes in Revenue Cycle Management Solutions, which includes System Conversions, Call Center Partnerships, Insurance Billing, Process & System Workflow Design, Eligibility Assistance Programs, Primary & Secondary Bad Debt Collections, Legal Solutions, Complex & Problem Claims, Out-of-Network Collections, and working with Debt Purchasing providers. Wakefield has and continues to make significant investments in people, processes, and technologies that allow us to develop and implement quality solutions that accelerate cash flow and A/R liquidation. Wakefield has developed effective recovery techniques and partnership collaborations that result in a positive patient experience.

Contact: Careesa Campbell, Careesa.Campbell@wakeassoc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wakefield