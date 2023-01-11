ADDMAN expands polymer additive and quick-turn capabilities via Dinsmore acquisition

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADDMAN Engineering ("ADDMAN") announced that it had acquired Dinsmore & Associates, Inc. ("Dinsmore", or "Company"), an Irvine, California-based provider of polymer 3D printing services, to its manufacturing solutions network. The addition of Dinsmore broadens ADDMAN's polymer production capability and is highly complementary to its existing additive and traditional manufacturing services.

Founded in 2002, Dinsmore is one of the pioneers of additive manufacturing technology in the United States known for its engineering-focused, value-added go-to-market approach, rapid manufacturing competences and quality. Dinsmore supports product design and development, prototyping and low-volume production for customers with a focus in medical applications. The company operates over 35 additive machines using leading technologies such as MJF, PolyJet, DLS, DLP, SLA, FFF and FDM, and can turn around production as quickly as under 5 days.

Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN, states "This announcement marks the expansion of ADDMAN's ability to support medical industry partners. We are planning for significant investment and growth in this arena going forward, and Dinsmore will serve as a core part of this strategy…By joining forces with Dinsmore, we now have one of the largest rosters of AMUG-awarded DINOs under one roof." The Additive Manufacturing User Group (AMUG) awards Distinguished Innovator Operators Awards (DINO) honors top leaders in the additive field. ADDMAN's five DINOs include: Dr. Youping Gao, Bob Markley, Jay Dinsmore, Bill Braune, and Jason Lopes.

Jay Dinsmore, Founder and CEO of Dinsmore, adds "ADDMAN operates with a level of integrity and understanding of additive that matches the high value proposition that is synonymous with the Dinsmore brand. I'm happy to be a driving force in expanding their polymer business…Now that we are a part of the ADDMAN network, we can deliver a suite of new services, such as injection molding, CNC machining, metal additive manufacturing, and ISO 13485 cleanroom molded parts. This move extends our capacity to support customers through their complete product lifecycle."

Sunny Li, Partner at American Industrial Partners, commented "AIP views additive manufacturing as one of the most impactful and disruptive technologies within the industrial economy. The acquisition of Dinsmore puts us one step closer to our vision of creating an additive-enabled, vertically integrated, and engineering-focused industrial technology business."

Dinsmore is ADDMAN's fifth acquisition over the past 24 months.

Fredrikson & Byron served as legal counsel to ADDMAN in this transaction.

ABOUT ADDMAN

Founded in 2020, ADDMAN is a vertically integrated provider whose capabilities span the design, manufacture, machining, post-processing, and quality processes needed to take any part from concept to production. From space applications to IndyCar racing teams, medical device manufacturers to robotic integrators, ADDMAN provides customers with value-driven engineered solutions enabling exceptional speed and value through the product life cycle, using radically innovative adaption of additive manufacturing technologies.

For more information on ADDMAN, visit www.addmangroup.com

ABOUT DINSMORE

Founded in 2002, Dinsmore is one of the pioneers using innovative 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies to anticipate client needs and responds quickly to ever-changing market and industry demands. As opposed to an automated 3D printer bureau, Dinsmore is an organization of engineering and design experts across an array of new and developing polymer additive manufacturing technologies and adopts a client-centric approach to continually provide customers with speed, quality, and consistency.

For more information on Dinsmore, visit www.dinsmoreinc.com

ABOUT AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS



American Industrial Partners is an operationally-oriented middle market private equity firm that makes control investments in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial economy and has been active in private equity investing across three economic cycles and two decades. To date, American Industrial Partners has completed more than 125 platform and add-on acquisitions, and currently manages approximately $10 billion of assets under management on behalf of its limited partners.

For more information on American Industrial Partners, visit www.americanindustrial.com

