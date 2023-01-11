Advantage Club expands its global footprint; appoints Matthew Willis as Senior Vice President & General Manager, North America

Matthew Willis will help solidify Advantage Club's presence as the Employee Engagement and Recognition Solutions Leader across North America

GURGAON, India, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Club, a global employee engagement platform, has announced the appointment of Matthew E. Willis as Senior Vice President and General Manager in North America. This appointment is part of the company's overall expansion plan in the North American market. He will drive revenue growth and ensure the success and support of Advantage Club customers across diverse industries in North America.

Matthew has over two decades of experience in technology, finance, retail & professional services. He has also served as a mentor and investor to various early-stage companies. In his current role, Matthew will bolster Advantage Club's efforts to build deep customer engagements and expand growth in North America.

Before joining Advantage Club, he held various senior leadership positions at CareerBuilder, where he scaled the enterprise and mid-market divisions. Matthew also served as VP and GM of North America at Broadbean Technologies, where he successfully scaled the North American business to 5x MRR.

Speaking on his appointment, Matthew Willis said, "Advantage Club is building significant momentum in the new age employee experience and engagement space. The company has an excellent product offering and a holistic reward and recognition approach. I look forward to utilizing my expertise in sales and product-led growth to develop the market as we advance in North America and globally."

Sourabh Deorah, Co-Founder & CEO, said, "We are delighted to have Matthew on board. With his expertise, we aim to penetrate deeper into the North American market to create a stronger foothold. This appointment is a part of our larger global expansion plan as we scale our products and services to the next level."

Matthew Willis holds a JD from the University of Colorado Law School, an MS from Miami University and an MBA in finance/marketing from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

About Advantage Club:

Advantage Club is a global employee engagement platform with benefits like rewards, recognitions, and flexible benefits on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement through exclusive privileges and rewards by brand partners. Currently headquartered in San Francisco, Advantage Club has an impressive client portfolio featuring Accenture, Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware and more.

