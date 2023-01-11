Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung Named MotorTrend Person of the Year, Topping Its 2023 Power List

Executive Chair Chung tops MotorTrend's prestigious 2023 Power List

SEOUL, South Korea and FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group)'s Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, has today been honored with the MotorTrend Person of the Year award, having secured the number one position in MotorTrend's esteemed 2023 Power List.

The MotorTrend Power List ranks the 50 most influential people in the global automotive industry each year. During the past five years, Executive Chair Chung has risen progressively from his first appearance on the power list at No. 12 in 2018 to No. 5 in 2022 and now No. 1 in 2023.

MotorTrend named Chung 'Person of the Year' for "leading Hyundai Motor Group into a new age." It also highlighted the exceptional caliber of the vehicles developed under Chung's watch, stating: "The vehicles coming out of Hyundai Motor Group are notable for their eye-catching design, quality, clever packaging, and good value – and they are proving increasingly difficult to beat."

This latest critical acclaim follows a proliferation of MotorTrend awards for the Group's models, which include the Genesis G90 being hailed as the automotive media brand's 2023 Car of the Year and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 named its 2023 SUV of the Year. Previously, the Genesis GV70 and Kia Telluride took similar honors. "Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia have been hitting balls out of the park repeatedly," asserted MotorTrend.

In addition to his skill in plotting the course for the Group's current success, MotorTrend extolled Chung's vision of the future. It recognized his "big-picture" thinking and his ability to initiate solutions traditionally regarded beyond the bounds of the automotive industry.

"As Executive Chair, Chung is putting his stamp on the company's future. His grasp of where the world and the industry are headed, combined with a desire to make the planet a better place, spurs a broader mission to become a leader in electric vehicles and advanced mobility," observed MotorTrend. It also highlighted the Group's pioneering role in smart city planning and a myriad of mobility solutions, including robots and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM).

Commenting on the depth and reach of Chung's vision, MotorTrend added: "In that sense, he does his father and grandfather proud, pushing the entire Hyundai Motor Group to new levels. The man and his vision, and the juggernaut that his company is becoming, loom loud and large. For his vision and leadership, then, Euisun Chung is our 2023 MotorTrend Person of the Year."

Also ranked on MotorTrend's Power List are Luc Donckerwolke, President and Chief Creative Officer of Hyundai Motor Group (3); Jose Muñoz, President and Global Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor Company (10); SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center (28); and Karim Habib (44), Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center.

Previous recognition for Chung's pioneering thinking includes the Executive Chair being named Newsweek's 'Visionary of the Year' at its inaugural World's Greatest Auto Disrupters event in 2022 and being honored with the coveted Issigonis Trophy at the 2021 Autocar Awards.

Speaking earlier in January, at a New Year town hall meeting at the Group's Namyang R&D Center, Chung underlined his continued commitment to the success of the Group. He urged everyone within the organization to spare no effort to ensure the delivery of the best possible products and services for its customers.

"We must take on challenges based on trust, and the positive results must lead to even stronger trust. No great product or technology is complete without the trust of our customers," affirmed Chung. "Quality is a priority for all of us. From product planning to design, production, sales, and after-sales maintenance, all teams and employees must place quality and the customer as the top priority. We must all go above and beyond to earn the respect and loyalty of our customers."

The 2023 MotorTrend Power List is available online today and will be published in the March print issue.

