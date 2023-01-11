Kore.ai Launches RetailAssist at NRF 2023

Conversational AI leader announces an enterprise solution to deliver omnichannel shopping experiences, personalize offerings and increase customer loyalty

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai, a world-leading enterprise conversational AI software platform and solutions company, today announced that it will be launching RetailAssist, a conversational commerce assistant solution for the retail industry at the National Federation of Retailers show (NRF 2023) in New York City on January 14, 2023.

Retailers are dealing with macroeconomic challenges like inflation, labor shortages and rising wages. In response, many are seeking to transform customer and employee experiences. By utilizing conversational AI technology, retailers can reposition business models through AI-driven automation, and implement next-generation customer and employee experiences to build loyalty and reduce churn.

RetailAssist enables retail and ecommerce companies to modernize, scale and transform operations by building competencies around self-service automation, personalization, omnichannel fulfillment, and 24/7 pre-/post-sales service and support. The solution also acts as an employee assistant to help retailers with onboarding, day-to-day operations, and customer support.

"RetailAssist is one of the most comprehensive offerings, bringing together competencies that enable our retail clients to innovate and scale their digital self service use cases faster," said Kore.ai CEO and Founder Raj Koneru. "With the ability to offer conversational intelligent virtual assistants that support the customer journey from start to finish, the solution empowers retailers to tap into the AI-powered conversational commerce today."

Digital investments in retail will increasingly leverage technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud for driving commerce, store digitalization and efforts to attract and retain talent, reveals the Gartner 2023 CIO and Technology Agenda report. The Kore.ai RetailAssist solution leverages next generation language models like GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT and brings everything that retailers need to elevate total experience.

"We choose Kore.ai because it has established itself as a world-class conversational AI platform. Its sophisticated NLP engine and ability to roll out to various channels quickly have been key factors in our success and the retail vertical solutions offered by Kore.ai have allowed us to bring a personalized experience to both our consumers and consultants. The speed at which we were able to move to market is a testament to the value of the Kore.ai platform," said Venkat Gopalan, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Belcorp, the global leader in beauty and personal care products.

Kore.ai is demonstrating RetailAssist at the NRF 2023 show (Booth 208) showcasing key use cases such as an employee assistant on walkie talkies and Zebra mobile devices, digital associate (personalized chatbot) for web and mobile apps as well as the smart contact center automation for stores and contact centers.

The RetailAssist digital associate AI-chatbot helps customers find the right products, get self-service support, check product compatibility, get the order status, returns, manage appointments in web and mobile apps and provide recommendations to customers based on their spend profile, demographics, geography, inventory availability, web and social profiles.

RetailAssist smart contact center automation helps automate voice and digital interactions for self-service and live assisted customer support operations in stores and contact centers while helping agents with their own intelligent virtual assistant for suggested responses, next best actions, action fulfillment and post-interaction wrap summaries.

The RetailAssist employee assistant is an AI-chatbot that informs workers about everything happening in the store - whether it is customers waiting on curbside, someone looking for help from an expert in the store, as well as enabling upselling and cross selling of products and services. It is also pre-trained to handle employees' HR, administrative, IT and operations related queries and comes with out-of-the-box integrations with the retail enterprise applications ecosystem.

"Personalization for web and mobile apps should be a top priority to transform online shopping experiences," said Kore.ai Senior Vice President and General Manager, Gopinath Polavarapu. "Kore.ai has built an intelligent AI-native chatbot that allows consumers to search and discover products while simultaneously asking intricate questions to personalize the right products and services based on their customer profile, inventory status and promotions."

