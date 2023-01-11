Marcus & Zelman Brings Action Against Zillow for Online Tracking Without Consent

Marcus & Zelman first in multiple filings against Zillow for tracking users' behavior without disclosure

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an important decision from the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Popa v. Harriet Carter Gifts , Marcus & Zelman LLC was the first of nearly 10 class action cases filed against the housing website Zillow, one of the country's most visited websites, for its use of "session replay" technology to track users behavior on its site. The cases bring claims under various state wiretapping laws, alleging Zillow systematically intercepted its website users' electronic communications without consent . In the complaint brought by Marcus & Zelman, Plaintiff Jamie Huber alleges that Zillow secretly intercepted her communications while navigating the Zillow website, including her clicks, mouse movements, keystrokes, search history and personal information she input into the website. The complaint alleges this interception was made through the use of "session replay", a technology procured by Zillow from a session replay provider who tracked Ms. Huber's user interactions, rerouted the signals to their server, and created a real-time video playback of her visits to the website, "as if someone [was] looking over her shoulder".

While the Zillow cases have all been transferred to the Western District of Washington for consideration, Marcus & Zelman has continued to press consumer digital privacy rights with a number of similar cases pending in Pennsylvania against companies like Expedia, Avis, and Bass Pro Shop. If you want to know if your digital privacy may have been invaded by the use of "session replay" online, Marcus & Zelman LLC offers a free consultation to review your experience with you. Just visit MarcusZelman.com and fill out a form for a free case assessment.

Marcus & Zelman LLC is a Consumer Rights Law Firm, experienced in complex class action litigation and individual claims under various state and federal consumer laws, such as the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, and many more. An adaptive and zealous practice, Marcus & Zelman has been helping consumers for over a decade and has been recognized in their industry as leaders at the forefront of consumer protection law.

