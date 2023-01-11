ZeroEyes Secures Patent for AI-Based Gun Detection Methodology

USPTO Grants Patent for Company's Intelligent Video Analytics System and Method of Dispatching Alerts to First Responders as Fast as 3 to 5 Seconds from Detection

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , creators of the only proactive A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent for the company's method of identifying brandished guns and dispatching alerts to first responders as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 20200364468 for ZeroEyes' system, which performs real-time analytics on a live video stream. It includes a training database populated with frames of actual video of guns taken in relevant environments across diverse industries such as K-12, casinos, retail, healthcare, etc. ZeroEyes used hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its AI to be the most comprehensive and superior gun detection technology on the market. The A.I. does not perform any facial recognition, nor receive, record, store, or share any biometric data, videos or images of any kind.

"We're honored to receive the USPTO's verification of our unique methodology for proactively preventing gun-related violence," said Marcus Day, SVP of Research and Development, ZeroEyes. "Our rapidly growing team remains committed to engineering effective, scalable solutions to keep our customers safe."

ZeroEyes was founded by a group of former Navy SEALs and technologists, and its patented system was developed by inventors who will be pursuing an entire IP portfolio in 2023. The current patent applies to all three of the company's target vertical markets: education, commercial and government.

Former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists verify every gun detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC) to eliminate false positives and deliver accurate and actionable intelligence on gun-related incidents, including the gunman's appearance, clothing, weapon, and real-time location. ZeroEyes is deployed across a variety of industries in 30+ states, including K-12 school districts, commercial property groups, shopping malls, places of worship, hospitals, military bases, manufacturing plants, casinos and Fortune 500 campuses.

ABOUT ZEROEYES

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

(PRNewsfoto/ZeroEyes) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZeroEyes