AXA XL welcomes new Hull and Inland Marine hires in the Americas

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL welcomed three new colleagues to its Americas Marine Insurance business -- Jonathan Lacorazza as Head of Hull, Carol Warfel as Senior Underwriter, Inland Marine and Cy Villarosa as Associate Underwriter, Inland Marine.

Commenting on the appointments, Mike Perrotti, Chief Underwriting Officer for Marine in the Americas said, "We're excited to attract top marine underwriting talent like Jonathan and Carol. It's equally as exciting to see growth opportunities in the marine market gain the attention of AXA XL's deep bench of underwriting talent like Cyrus, who is joining us from our Environmental insurance business."

Mr. Perrotti added: "Jonathan will work closely with Head of Liability, Brett Musser to drive our Hull strategy and assure our clients' vessels are well protected. Carol has a long list of impressive accomplishments, including handling a large Inland Marine book and the training of operation partners. And Cy's environmental underwriting experience will add a new perspective to our underwriting capabilities. We are excited to have all three on board."

A 20+-year insurance industry professional, Mr. Lacorazza joins AXA XL from CNA where he was the National Product Line Director where he oversaw the Primary & Excess Liabilities, Marina & Boat Dealerships, Hull/P&I books of business. He is based outside of New York.

Based in St. Louis, MO, Ms. Warfel joins AXA XL from Allianz where she served as an Inland Marine & Related Property underwriter. She brings nearly 20 years of inland marine underwriting and operation experience to the team. In her new role, she will address the inland marine insurance needs of brokers and clients throughout AXA XL's Central Zone, including the greater Chicago region.

Based in San Francisco, Mr. Villarosa began his 15-year insurance career with Berkshire Hathaway, followed by positions CNA and Great American before he joined AXA XL's Environmental team in 2017. He is a US Air Force veteran.

AXA XL's Marine insurance offerings include Inland Marine, Ocean Cargo, Blue and Brown Water Hull, P&I, as well as Excess and Primary Marine Liabilities.

