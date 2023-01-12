THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® ANNOUNCES DATES AND TIMES FOR 2022 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

HHC to Host Earnings Call on February 28, 2023

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation ® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that the Company will release 2022 fourth quarter and full year earnings on Monday, February 27, 2023, after the market closes and will hold its fourth quarter conference call on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company's earnings release will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

Please visit The Howard Hughes Corporation's website to listen to the earnings call via a live webcast. To access the call via telephone, please dial 877-270-2148 within the U.S., 866-605-3850 within Canada, or +1 412-902-6510 when dialing internationally. All participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time using 10173039 as the passcode.

In addition to the dial-in options, institutional and retail shareholders can participate by going to app.saytechnologies.com/howardhughes to submit questions to Say prior to the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

A taped replay of the earnings call will be available on the Company's website immediately following the conclusion of the live call for a period of one year. A replay will also be available by telephone through March 28, 2023, by dialing 877-344-7529 within the U.S., 855-669-9658 within Canada, or +1 412-317-0088 when dialing internationally, using the passcode 1863986.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland®, and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawai'i; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative place making, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC.

Media Contact

Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910

SVP, Head of Corporate Communications

cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

Investor Relations

Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144

SVP, Investor Relations

eric.holcomb@howardhughes.com

