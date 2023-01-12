PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL PFL EUROPE SEASON SCHEDULE

Europe's Top Fighters To Compete In PFL's True Sports Season Format With A Regular Season, Playoff And Championship

2023 PFL Europe Events To Be Held In Newcastle, Berlin, Paris and Dublin Distributed On DAZN In Europe And Select International Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced the cities, venues and dates for the inaugural PFL Europe season in 2023 to be shown live on DAZN, the ultimate sports entertainment destination and global home of combat sports.

"PFL Europe's inaugural season schedule is set, and MMA fans in 2023 will experience Europe's best MMA fighters competing in the PFL's true sport format live on DAZN," said Professional Fighters League CEO Peter Murray. "PFL Europe Regular Season events will be staged in Newcastle, UK in March, and Berlin, Germany in July. Semifinalists will then compete in a single elimination Playoff event in Paris, France, in September with the winners advancing to the PFL Europe Championship in Dublin, Ireland in December."

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said "DAZN's partnership with the PFL is as exciting as it is innovative. It delivers yet more great content on our platform as we continue to develop our reputation as the global home of combat sports and the ultimate destination for sports fans. Working with rights holders, like the PFL, we can help them grow and develop their sports by reaching new and global fan-bases as well as developing a rich, immersive and digital experience the new generation of sports entertainment demands. The PFL understands this, and we look forward to bringing what promise to be an enthralliing series to millions of our subscribers and engaging with many more."

The PFL'S first international regional league, PFL Europe, will showcase the continent's top emerging talent throughout 2023 at Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England, on March 25, Verti Music Hall in Berlin, Germany, on July 8, Zenith Paris, France, on September 30, and 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on December 8.

With an event taking place every quarter throughout 2023, the groundbreaking new concept will feature 32 of Europe's top ranked fighters competing across four weight classes. "Win and advance; lose and go home" after four events, four Champions will be crowned all taking home $100,000 and a chance to earn a spot in PFL $1 million global season.

PFL Europe 2023 schedule

Saturday, March 25 - Newcastle, UK - Vertu Motors Arena (Regular Season)

Saturday, July 8 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall (Regular Season)

Saturday, September 30 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris La Villette (Playoffs)

Friday, December 8 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena (Final)

All four events will air during local prime hours live on DAZN, a founding partner of PFL Europe.

PFL is the #1 fastest growing company in MMA and the #2 MMA company on worldwide basis. PFL is the only in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in sports-season "win and advance" meritocracy like all other major sports. The PFL fighter roster is global and world-class, with fighters from over 20 countries and 25% independently ranked in the top 25. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage powering real-time betting and next-gen viewing experience. PFL is aired primetime live in the U.S. on ESPN and ESPN+ and in 140 countries via 25 leading broadcast and streaming partners.

