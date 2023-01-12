St. Baldrick's Foundation Funds $400,000 in Research Grants to Support Lifesaving Cancer Research

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation , the nation's largest charitable funder of childhood cancer research grants, is proud to announce the newest round of research grants, named for St. Baldrick's Hero Funds , totaling more than $400,000. Four grants were awarded across four different states to continue the most promising childhood cancer research.

These grants are made possible by the ongoing efforts of St. Baldrick's volunteers and thousands of generous donors, including the families who have started St. Baldrick's Hero Funds to support the discovery of new cures and treatments for childhood cancers.

St. Baldrick's Hero Funds is a program which allows families, friends, and groups the opportunity to raise funds for childhood cancer research in honor or memory of a loved one. All four of the recent grants were named for Hero Funds that have raised more than $100,000.

"With research, there is hope." says Kathleen Ruddy, St. Baldrick's Foundation CEO. "Through the continuous support from St. Baldrick's Hero Funds, volunteers and donors, we move forward in our Foundation's mission to fund the very best childhood cancer research that leads to cures."

The following institutions were awarded grants:

Massachusetts

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Mass.

New York

New York Medical College , Valhalla, N.Y.

Pennsylvania

The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania , Philadelphia, Pa.

Texas

MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

The latest grants bring the total of research funded by the St. Baldrick's Foundation to 1,705 grants totaling $325 million since 2005. The next round of grants will be announced in Spring 2023.

For more information about St. Baldrick's Foundation grants , Hero Funds or ways to get involved , please visit StBaldricks.org

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charitable funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to Conquer Kids' Cancer by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer.

