CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardable , an industry leading board performance platform, announced the release of its newest product version. This next evolution of Boardable's architecture has dramatically improved the speed it takes users to accomplish the most critical board engagement tasks. They have also added a new integration with Google Workspace and enhancements in design, security, and user experience.

Boardable Releases Their Biggest Update Yet

The boards and committees who use Boardable today found the platform because they needed an intuitive, secure, one-stop shop to keep their teams connected, invested, and inspired. This community of doers longing to create a lasting impact continues to grow, and Boardable continues to serve their needs today while simultaneously innovating for the future.

"At Boardable, our mission is to help our customers achieve their mission through better, deeper engagement with their boards and committees. We are not giving up on our calling in the face of economic uncertainty," said Jeff Middlesworth, CEO of Boardable. "Indeed, we are leaning in by launching the next great version of our product. This mission is what continues to energize our team and drive innovation forward. As the world evolves, we are committed to growing with it and guiding our customers along the way."

Some of the most impactful improvements Boardable made recently both simplified the product's functionality and user experience.

Users can build personalized and private workspaces for committees and teams that include meetings, discussion forums, documents, goals, and even tasks, for increased focus and productivity.

The look and feel has been reimagined and updated across the platform for a smoother, sleeker, more consistent interface to help board administrators deliver the best experience to their members.

Google Workspace in Boardable gives board professionals a private and secure area to collaborate, visibility into important historical documents and decisions, and a place to keep everything that matters to them.

Because governance and compliance is critical to properly engaging with board members, we've added enhanced security features on the heels of our company's commitment to GDPR, HIPAA, and SOCII compliance.

Founded in 2016, Boardable is a purpose-driven company that serves mission-driven organizations. Its software enables nonprofits to create healthy, effective boards. Boardable recently raised $2.6 million in funding led by Base10 Partners . For more information about Boardable, visit www.boardable.com .

Boardable is an online board performance portal that centralizes communication, document storage, meeting planning, and everything involved with running a board of directors. Founded in 2016 by nonprofit leaders and founders, Boardable is committed to improving board engagement for nonprofits. Boardable is based in Carmel, Indiana. Learn more at www.boardable.com .

