Rinnai Partners with Tony Stewart in NASCAR and NHRA

Stewart-Haas Racing's Chase Briscoe along with Tony Stewart Racing's Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan to Carry Rinnai Branding in 2023

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinnai America Corporation, a manufacturer of the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America, has partnered with Tony Stewart and his racing entities in NASCAR and the NHRA to promote its line of products using his diverse motorsports portfolio.

In NASCAR, fans will see the red Rinnai logo in an associate position on Stewart-Haas Racing's No. 14 Ford Mustang driven by Chase Briscoe in the NASCAR Cup Series. In the NHRA, Tony Stewart Racing drivers Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan will carry the Rinnai logo in the Camping World Drag Racing Series, with Pruett running a full Rinnai primary sponsorship on her Top Fuel dragster in two events – the NHRA Winternationals March 30-April 2 in Pomona, California, and the NHRA Carolina Nationals Sept. 22-24 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hagan will sport a full Rinnai livery on his Funny Car in the NHRA New England Nationals June 2-4 in Epping, New Hampshire, an event the three-time champion has won four times, including in 2022.

"Our expertise in tankless water heating is unmatched, and this partnership with Tony Stewart and his NASCAR and NHRA teams allows us to tell that story in a thrilling, team-oriented environment that emulates the quality and dedication we put into our products and services," said Frank Windsor, president, Rinnai America Corporation.

"The similarities of our business to racing are numerous especially when speed efficiency, and superior quality are keys to success. Performance is paramount, and that's something Rinnai has always understood. It's part of our overall commitment to our customers, and racing embodies that commitment."

The NASCAR Cup Series encompasses a total of 39 events in its milestone 75th season, beginning with the non-points Busch Light Clash Feb. 5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and ending with the season finale Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway. The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series includes 21 events in 2023. Its 72nd season starts with the NHRA Gatornationals March 9-12 in Gainesville, Florida, and concludes with the NHRA Finals Nov. 9-12 in Pomona.

"We're incredibly proud to have this partnership with Rinnai because it shows the strength of our motorsports program," Stewart said. "NASCAR and NHRA offer two very different fan experiences and combined they touch every corner of the country. Rinnai and its customers get the best of both worlds because our program allows a number of choices to promote its products and services."

In addition to branding on racecars, Rinnai becomes the official tankless water heater of Stewart Haas Racing and Tony Stewart Racing. This designation highlights Rinnai's brand promise of "Creating a healthier way of living®", a mantra that is at the forefront of all the company's efforts. By continuing to offer quality products and services to homeowners and organizations, Rinnai is aiding in providing businesses and homes with energy-efficient hot water options for cleaner and healthier living.

The announcement of the partnership comes after a series of milestone events for Rinnai America. "We opened a new manufacturing facility last year in Griffin, Georgia, that has allowed us to combat shipping delays and supply-chain challenges. In this facility, we manufacture our new RE Series™ Tankless Water Heater, the first and only non-condensing unit with a built-in pump. That product, along with our ability to manufacture in the United States, is another reason why we've partnered with Tony Stewart and have become the official tankless water heater of Stewart Haas Racing and Tony Stewart Racing," Windsor said.

About Rinnai:

Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan, was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances, including tankless water heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances, and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai i:s the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and is the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in the United States and Canada. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.3 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and Creating a healthier way of living®. For more information about Rinnai's entire product line, visit www.rinnai.us.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, one NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and more than 90 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com and on social at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

