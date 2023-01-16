Holland Pump Acquires BPR Pumping & Vacuum Solutions, Expanding Its Gulf Coast Footprint in the Pump Rental Market

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Pump Company, a leading independent specialty pump rental and dewatering solutions provider, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of BPR Pumping & Vacuum Solutions based in Pearland, TX.

This is the sixth acquisition since Holland Pump partnered with XPV Water Partners, adding branches in the Houston and Austin, TX areas, as well as complementary rental equipment to Holland Pump's extensive pump fleet and complete dewatering services offering. The acquisition increases Holland Pump's capabilities to service municipal, infrastructure, industrial, and mining projects in Texas.

Simon Wright, President of BPR Pumping & Vacuum Solutions, said, "We're proud to be joining the Holland Pump family. We've been impressed with the company's leadership and look forward to being part of the team's exciting growth in the Gulf Coast market."

"This strategic acquisition supports our commitment to delivering best-in-class customer services through our pump fleet, field services, and engineering support. We welcome the employees of BPR Pumping & Vacuum Solutions to the Holland Team," said Tom Vossman, Chief Executive Officer of Holland Pump Company.

About BPR Operating, LLC (DBA: BPR Pumping & Vacuum Solutions)

BPR was founded in 1976 in Texas, where the company built a reputation among regional clients for quality & reliability. Today, BPR is headquartered in Pearland, TX, just outside of Houston. BPR is located in the heart of the Texas Gulf Coast region, with a second location outside of Austin in Manor, TX. BPR is known for its outstanding staff, industry experience and valuable technical knowledge of fluid dynamics, environmental safety, piping, hoses and more. For more information, visit www.bprrentals.com.

About Holland Pump Company

For over 40 years, Holland Pump has been a leader in the manufacture, sale, distribution, rental, and service of specialty pumps and dewatering solutions. With a relentless focus on customer service and enabling its customers to complete their projects faster and with less hassle, Holland Pump has gained a reputation for its expertise in the United States. From its headquarters in West Palm Beach, Holland Pump has grown to 15 branch operations across Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. For more information, visit www.hollandpump.com.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is a team of experienced operators and investors who are committed to making a difference in water. The firm manages investment capital from some of the world's top institutional investors, and partners with emerging water-related companies to help them rapidly expand and achieve their strategic goals. XPV aims to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns for its investors by leveraging its trusted ecosystem, deep industry knowledge, and its water-centric company scaling platform. XPV is committed to building partnerships that contribute to growing people, sustainable businesses, prosperous communities, and a better planet for everyone. For more information, visit www.xpvwaterpartners.com.

