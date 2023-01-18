POST CONSUMER BRANDS COLLABORATES WITH DISNEY TO LAUNCH NEW CEREAL OFFERINGS IN CELEBRATION OF DISNEY 100 YEARS OF WONDER

New one-of-a-kind cereals give Disney fans even more ways to celebrate Disney100 – starting at the breakfast table

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Disney (Disney100), Post Consumer Brands is participating in the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration with the launch of multiple, limited-edition offerings. As a staple at the breakfast table, Post worked together with Disney to create a one-of-a-kind themed fruity cereal, a new-to-market confetti cake flavored cereal and a special edition collector's cereal item.

The themed fruity cereal features Disney Mickey Mouse head-shaped silhouette cereal pieces with beloved Disney and Pixar characters on the box. Consumers can purchase this item throughout 2023 to experience the celebration of Disney 100 Years of Wonder at the breakfast table throughout the year. In addition, the new confetti cake flavored cereal will have updated packaging throughout the year to celebrate three different Disney and Pixar characters during specific periods of time. Consumers are invited to collect these unique limited-edition boxes. Both offerings will be available at major mass and grocery retailers nationwide.

For those looking for a premium collector's item, the main attraction from the Post x Disney cereal collaboration is a special edition of the new confetti cake cereal in a Mickey Mouse-themed collector's metal tin. Inside the metal case, fans will find a special edition cereal box featuring a retro design inspired by Post and Disney's first collaboration on Post Toasties cereal in 1934. The metal tin, which retails for $40, represents a time capsule that inspires fans to remember and appreciate the start of Disney. Fans are encouraged to follow the brand on Instagram (@Post_Cereals) for more details about the exclusive item launch, which will be available exclusively at Walmart.com in limited quantities.

"Post Consumer Brands is honored to join in the celebration of Disney100 alongside other manufacturers creating unique offerings this year," said Logan Sohn, Senior Brand Manager at Post Consumer Brands. "We are inspired by Disney and the wonder they've unlocked for consumers over the past 100 years, and we hope these themed cereal offerings help bring the celebration to life at the breakfast table."

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third-largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category – from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

