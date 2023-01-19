ROBERT HALF ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE FOR FOURTH-QUARTER EARNINGS RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced it expects to release fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, January 26, at approximately 4:05 p.m. EST. Robert Half management will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. EST on January 26, following the release. The dial-in number is 888-394-8218 (+1-323-994-2093 outside the United States and Canada). It is recommended that participants dial in 15 minutes before the call begins. The confirmation code to access the call is 6821099 .

A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EST on January 26 and ending at 8 p.m. EST on February 23. To access the replay, visit https://webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ42022. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at roberthalf.com.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support roles.

Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies®, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has talent solutions and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

