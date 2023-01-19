SAM THE CONCRETE MAN STARTS THE NEW YEAR STILL ON TOP AS THE LARGEST HOME IMPROVEMENT CONCRETE FRANCHISE IN NORTH AMERICA

Leading home improvement franchisor far surpassed their 2022 expectations by more than doubling their system-wide sales and franchise locations. They are kicking off the 2023 year with even bigger goals and bigger expectations.

DENVER , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting the new year, Sam The Concrete Man continues to be the country's leading residential and commercial concrete contracting franchise in North America.

Sam The Concrete Man kicked off 2022 with 56 franchise locations open across 24 different states and now launches into 2023 with 108 franchise agreements executed across 28 states. This unique franchise added 37 new locations in one year and plans to continue this outstanding growth.

With this tremendous growth comes tremendous accomplishments. Throughout the 2022 year, Sam The Concrete Man:

Continued to be the largest B2C concrete companies in North America

Increased systemwide sales from $20.6M in 2021 to $35M by the end of 2022

After tripling their corporate office resources in 2021, they continued to double that in 2022.

Continued to hit new major hubs across the U.S. like Portland, Miami , and Washington D.C.

Ranked #1 in category in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500.

Sam The Concrete Man was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2023 Franchise 500® ranks Sam The Concrete Man as #480 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"We are delighted with the quality work that Sam The Concrete Man has provided all our customers across North America. We look forward to serving even more customers in 2023 and expanding Sam The Concrete Man", said Todd Stewart, president, and co-chairman of Sam The Concrete Man.

About Sam the Concrete Man

Founded in 1989 in Colorado by Sam Wilkins, Sam The Concrete Man is a proven concrete contracting franchise spanning across the U.S. The company's services include residential and commercial flatwork and concrete projects crafted to the highest standard. Headquartered in Denver, Sam The Concrete Man made its mark in Colorado and has now expanded into 28 out of the 50 U.S. states. Sam The Concrete Man is always looking to expand its network with prospective owners who are motivated and eager to uphold the franchise's brand reputation of providing high-quality concrete services at fair prices.

