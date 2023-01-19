Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates 100% Occupancy at Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla,, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents, associates and executive leadership gathered this week at Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care to celebrate the team's outstanding achievement of reaching 100% resident occupancy.

Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates the achievement of reaching 100% resident occupancy. Watercrest Spanish Springs is located in The Villages of Central Florida. (PRNewswire)

Watercrest Spanish Springs is an upscale senior living community located in The Villages of Central Florida. Watercrest Senior Living Group took operational management of the Spanish Springs community in the summer of 2021, implementing Watercrest's signature programming and exceptional quality care and training programs. In just 18 months and in the midst of a global pandemic, the Watercrest Spanish Springs community has achieved a complete turnaround in reaching 100% resident occupancy.

"Our team of associates at Watercrest Spanish Springs has demonstrated excellence in servant leadership, dedication, and pride in their community," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Reaching 100% occupancy is a testament to their teamwork and ability to serve each and every resident, family member and associate with joy, compassion, and respect."

Watercrest Spanish Springs is an assisted living and memory care community offering outstanding caregivers and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Seniors enjoy Watercrest's signature Live Exhilarated programming, diverse culinary options and advanced industry training.

"Our success is evident in the smiling faces of our residents, the encouragement from our teammates, and the joyful interactions that make this community feel like a family," says Kathy Wiederhold, Executive Director of Watercrest Spanish Springs. "I am blessed to work with a fabulous team and the outstanding Watercrest organization. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our associates, we celebrate the success of filling our community and creating an exceptional environment for our seniors."

Watercrest Spanish Springs is located in The Villages at 930 Alverez Avenue in Lady Lake, Fla. For information, contact the community 352-604-5140.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group