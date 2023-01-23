Axxess and Dynamic Health IT Partner to Achieve Rigorous Certification

Partnership Enables Axxess Users More Flexibility Through Interoperability

DALLAS and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, and healthcare information firm Dynamic Health IT (DHIT) are partnering to help providers better serve patients and clients.

Through this partnership, Axxess and DHIT continue to collaborate to ensure Axxess' suite of solutions earns the rigorous ONC-ACB certification. The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) uses its certification to advance the development and use of health IT capabilities and establish expectations for data sharing.

Axxess Palliative Care, the industry's first standalone palliative care solution, is the only Axxess software solution required to have this designation.

The collaboration includes three interoperability initiatives that will make exchanging patient information easier, create a standardized communication workflow between healthcare networks and a tool to import, calculate and transmit quality measure data directly to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"Increasing interoperability for our clients is a top priority for our providers, and we're ready to go above and beyond for them," said Axxess Executive Vice President of Interoperability Tim Ingram. "With ONC-ACB certification across our suite of solutions, our providers will become more agile and will operate more efficiently. Interoperability leads to the future success of our industry."

"At Dynamic Health IT, we are excited about our interoperability partnership with Axxess," said Dynamic Health IT CEO Jeff Robbins. "Since ONC certification began over 10 years ago, DHIT has guided approximately 100 EHRs through certification using a combination of consulting services and bolt-on pre-certified software. Axxess has already achieved modular certification and we are confident in our ability to support their CEHRT process throughout 2023."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Dynamic Health IT

New Orleans based Dynamic Health IT is the healthcare industry's leader in building interoperability solutions that solve for clinical quality measures (CQMs), and communication across health systems leveraging technologies such as HL7, CCD, CDA and FHR.

