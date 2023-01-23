Introducing the ULTRIS 5 HFR with the Highest Snapshot Data-Cube Rate Available!

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodkin Design & Engineering, LLC (BD&E) is excited to announce the newest addition to our line of visible band hyperspectral imagers for applications where higher speeds are essential. This is a true snapshot hyperspectral camera that collects up to 75 spectral data-cubes per second.

ULTRIS 5 snapshot hyperspectral camera for anywhere high-speed is required. (PRNewswire)

The ULTRIS 5 High Frame Rate (HFR) imager provides data-cubes with spatial dimensions of 290 x 275 pixels by 51 spectral bins. This imager's high-speed acquisition is ideal for capturing dynamic events or mounted to unstable platforms. It is a great option for moving webs such as recycling conveyors and paper processing, or vehicle and UAV-mounted data collections. Anywhere high speed is required!

The unique design permits any lens to be mounted onto the HFR to match field-of-view requirements. This allows the HFR to be integrated with not just C-mount lenses but any optical system including microscopes, endoscopes, and telescopes.

The imager is provided with CUVIS software to analyze the spectral data-cubes and requires a 10 Gigabit Ethernet connection for maximum speed. Available with an SDK for those interested in integrating the software into their own code.

The ULTRIS 5 HFR is an indispensable addition to BD&E's product line. Reach out for more information at info@bodkindesign.com and request a datasheet or quote here. Meet with us at booth #156 at Photonics West from January 30th- February 2nd.

About Bodkin Design & Engineering

The Massachusetts-based team of imaging experts at Bodkin Design & Engineering has been fulfilling spectral imaging needs with continual innovation and development since 1992. The company serves government, industrial, and commercial customers as well as research communities. For more information about BD&E's spectral imaging products and services, contact us at info@bodkindesign.com; or visit our website at www.bodkindesign.com

