NFP Acquires UK-Based Direct Safety Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, England, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired Direct Safety Solutions Ltd, a UK-based health and safety consultancy. The acquisition will allow NFP to integrate bespoke health and safety offerings with its existing commercial insurance, employee benefits and human resources services, which will benefit clients and their employees.

"We are constantly looking for opportunities to expand our offerings, and Direct Safety Solutions adds a crucial full-service offering to help clients manage their health and safety risks in a sensible, cost-effective way," said Matt Pawley, president, NFP in Europe. "This enhances our ability to meet the evolving needs of our growing portfolio of customers through a diverse suite of resources."

Direct Safety Solutions is a well-established firm based in the West Midlands. The consultancy serves employers in a wide variety of industry sectors, providing audits, provision of policies and management systems, risk assessments, training and ongoing support packages. Jonathan Williams, managing director at Direct Safety Solutions, will join NFP's leadership team in the UK and drive company growth across the West Midlands and beyond.

"We are delighted to join the NFP family and its colleagues who share our commitment to providing client-focused solutions," said Williams. "This fabulous opportunity also enables our clients to access NFP's global network of integrated insurance, HR, benefits, wealth management and retirement solutions, which will help them meet their holistic business needs."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialised property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, HR services and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 7,400 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, providers, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.co.uk to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

