Third Coast Launches New Website Reflecting Company's Consolidated Brand Identity

PEARLAND, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast, a leading chemical manufacturer, recently launched their new website at ThirdCoast.com. The revamped site is the culmination of Third Coast's rebranding efforts, uniting their family of companies into one consolidated brand identity by creating consistency in the brand's visual elements and messaging.

"Our company has evolved over time, and we are now much more than a blending and packaging operation," explained Jim Clawson, Third Coast's Founder and CEO. "We felt that being known as 'Third Coast Terminals' did not accurately depict all we do. We have broadened our services to include toll manufacturing with reaction, distillation, and filtration capabilities and are constantly expanding our US Gulf Coast capacity. The new branding as 'Third Coast' signifies growth and expansion beyond terminal operations."

Third Coast's rebranding initiative is in response to the company's extreme growth over the past decade. Formerly operating under the separate entities of Third Coast Terminals and Third Coast Chemicals, the overall strategy was designed to strengthen the brand and bring added value to its customers and stakeholders by combining them into one brand.

The company initiated the rebrand in 2021 by refreshing its logo to one that represents its full range of products and services. They carried the rebranding forward by updating their signage, marketing materials, and redirecting their Third Coast Terminals website to ThirdCoast.com . Third Coast's new website furthers this effort by integrating its new elements into a clean, modern design with optimized content and improved functionality that clearly communicates the company's capabilities in contract manufacturing, storing, blending, filtering, and packaging in the petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries.

The goal of Third Coast's dynamic redesigned website was to bring all of the company's products, capabilities, and services into one place, allowing visitors to access information while getting to know the company and culture. The comprehensive site offers a streamlined experience, providing visitors with easy access to essential information, videos, newsroom, career opportunities, and contact details.

About Third Coast

Third Coast is a global network of affiliates dedicated to providing contract manufacturing, terminal services, customized sales, and marketing solutions to customers in the Oil, Gas, and Chemical industries.

