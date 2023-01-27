Angela M. Dowling to lead Kaiser Permanente in Washington

New regional president brings broad health plan experience to the region.

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente has announced that Angela Dowling is the new regional president for Kaiser Permanente in Washington, effective February 13, 2023. In this role, she will lead the organization's focus on providing integrated, high-quality health care and coverage in partnership with the executive medical director for the Washington Permanente Medical Group. Kaiser Permanente currently provides care and coverage for more than 660,000 members in Washington.

"Angela is a forward-thinking health plan leader with broad experience and a proven track record for delivering positive business results," said Kim Horn, executive vice president and group president for Kaiser Permanente markets outside California. "She also is known for her collaborative approach to building strategic plans that achieve goals for her organization and meet the needs of customers."

Dowling comes to Kaiser Permanente from Cambia Health Solutions where she served as Oregon plan president for Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, part of Cambia Health Solution's family of companies.

"We are engaged in critically important work in Washington as we strive to provide affordable care and coverage to more people in the state, and continue to improve the health of the communities we serve," said Greg A. Adams, Kaiser Permanente chair and chief executive officer. "We are excited to have Angela bring her expertise and leadership to help us drive this important work."

Dowling spent 10 years with Cambia Health Systems, starting as the sales vice president before becoming Oregon plan president for Regence and also assuming responsibility as chief revenue officer for Cambia. Previously she was chief revenue officer with Payne Financial Group and has led sales teams at Cambia, UnitedHealthCare, and Aetna.

Dowling was recognized as a Portland Business Journal Women of Influence Award winner in 2014. She currently serves on the boards of Oregon Business & Industry, Oregon Food Bank, and Oregon Healthcare Leadership Council. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org

