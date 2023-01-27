Disneyland Resort Celebrates Disney100 with Grand Opening of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, New Nighttime Spectaculars, 'Magic Happens' Parade and More

Dazzling celebration honors 100 th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company with décor, food and beverages, merchandise and more

New entertainment and attractions debut Jan. 27 : Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, 'World of Color – ONE' and 'Wondrous Journeys' nighttime spectaculars and platinum décor

Coming later in 2023: 'Magic Happens' parade returns, reimagined Mickey's Toontown reopens and new hotel developments debut

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary in 2023, and the Disneyland Resort will celebrate the milestone with new experiences and entertainment, décor, specialty treats and more throughout the year, beginning Jan. 27, 2023. Disney100 celebrates Disney storytellers, creators and fans around the world who, together, spark the magic and wonder of Disney. This celebration will bring new experiences with beloved Disney characters along with heartwarming new stories to delight guests and audiences around the globe.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and pals debut new platinum looks at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary, a year-long celebration that kicked off Jan. 27, 2023. (PRNewswire)

While Disney Parks around the world will commemorate the 100th anniversary, the heart of the celebration is rooted at the Disneyland Resort. The festivities at The Happiest Place on Earth begin on Jan. 27 with the grand opening of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and the debut of all-new nighttime spectaculars by Disney Live Entertainment: "World of Color – ONE" and "Wondrous Journeys." More magic will arrive throughout 2023, including the return of the "Magic Happens" parade on Feb. 24, reopening of Mickey's Toontown on March 8 and new developments at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort coming later this year. Disneyland Resort cast members will be among the first to experience select offerings with special #DisneyCastLife opportunities.

"We are excited to bring this milestone celebration to life right here at The Happiest Place on Earth," said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. "For generations of families and fans around the world who have made Disney a part of their lives, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy all-new experiences with beloved Disney characters, our caring cast and our amazing storytelling throughout the year."

New attractions and entertainment celebrate Disney stories

All-new experiences debuting on Jan. 27 immerse guests in beloved Disney stories and draw inspiration from the history of The Walt Disney Company.

The all-new, family-friendly attraction Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway makes its Disneyland Park debut. Inside the El CapiTOON Theater in Mickey's Toontown, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway transports guests into the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, where they board a train engineered by Goofy and embark on a zany, out-of-control adventure with surprising twists and turns.

To experience Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, guests will be required to join the complimentary virtual queue*, which is accessible only via the Disneyland app.** Upon its grand opening, there will not be a standby line for this attraction. The virtual queue enrollment times will be twice daily, at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. PT. More information on the virtual queue system is available at Disneyland.com. Guests may also get quicker entry to this attraction with the purchase of an individual Lightning Lane arrival window, subject to availability.

"World of Color – ONE" at Disney California Adventure Park celebrates the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney a century ago, illustrating how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. Featuring a new original song, "Start a Wave," this new nighttime spectacular brings some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters to life in new ways. This is the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers and Star Wars in the same production.

Guests will be able to access viewing areas for "World of Color – ONE" through the virtual queue* system available only via the Disneyland app. Distribution for the complimentary virtual queue will begin at noon, daily, subject to availability. More information is available at Disneyland.com. If the virtual queue reaches capacity, guests can check in with a cast member at the Paradise Bay viewing area shortly before "World of Color – ONE" begins for walk-up viewing options. Joining the virtual queue is not required, but it is highly recommended as walk-up viewing options for each performance are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Wondrous Journeys" at Disneyland Park features nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios film over the last century and a new song, "It's Wondrous." Filled with artistry, music, storytelling and heart, the nighttime spectacular builds upon the park's state-of-the-art projection effects to turn Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of "it's a small world" and the Rivers of America into an artist's canvas. On select nights, "Wondrous Journeys" goes even bigger with the addition of sparkling fireworks.

MagicBand+ builds another dimension of storytelling to "World of Color – ONE" and "Wondrous Journeys," with dancing lights and vibrations synchronized to both spectaculars.

A new exhibit, The Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder, will be on display at Disneyland Park. Inspired by Walt's vision for Disneyland to be where his films come to life in the real world, the exhibit pays tribute to Disney films that became Disneyland Resort attractions, park experiences that later inspired Disney films and the rich traditions they both share. Guests will see artwork created by original Disney animators for some of Walt's early films, alongside artwork concepted by original Disney Imagineers to recreate those stories in the park – in addition to an animator's desk, a model of a multi-plane camera and more.

Disney100 offerings at The Happiest Place on Earth

Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney District and the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort will be adorned in platinum-infused décor – including platinum statues and medallions scattered across the resort. Later in 2023, MagicBand+ will interact with and add more dazzle to select décor.

Walt Disney's original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed in elegant platinum banners and bunting, accented by a magnificent cabochon, two majestic water fountains in the surrounding moat and a wishing star shining on the tower above. At Disneyland Park, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals will don new, sparkling outfits designed to reflect the optimism and creativity that are at the heart of everything Disney.

Guests can savor a century of magic through more than a dozen specialty food and beverage items, such as the platinum trifle and old-fashioned cream soda, and novelties like the Disney100 Mickey Mouse sipper and platinum Mickey Mouse balloon bucket.

Disney fans can also bring the magic home with commemorative Disney100 merchandise and collectibles released throughout the year, including the Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection, special MagicBand+ designs, collectible medallions and pressed pennies.

The Disney100 celebration extends to the Downtown Disney District with platinum décor, fun photo opportunities and special menu items at select dining locations.

More magic to come in 2023

The "Magic Happens" parade makes its highly anticipated return to Disneyland Park on Feb. 24. Led by Mickey Mouse and his pals, the daytime spectacular celebrates moments of magic from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films as they are brought to life with grand-scale floats, artistic costumes and an energetic musical score.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway will be joined by additional new experiences and returning favorites when the reimagined Mickey's Toontown reopens on March 8, 2023. The beloved land will feature more play activities and attractions than ever before, in addition to grassy play spaces for guests of all ages to unwind. Interactive play areas such as CenTOONial Park, Goofy's How-To-Play Yard and Donald's Duck Pond create more opportunities for families and young children to play together inside Disneyland Park, and guests will be able to enjoy classics like Mickey's House, Minnie's House and Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin once again.

In the spring, guests are invited to experience seasonal offerings and returning fan-favorite events at the Disneyland Resort. Disney California Adventure Park is ringing in the Year of the Rabbit with the Lunar New Year celebration through Feb. 15, and the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns March 3 through April 25.

Alongside the Disney100 anniversary celebration, the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort will debut new developments later this year. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel will become Pixar Place Hotel, which weaves the artistry of Pixar into a comfortable, contemporary setting. The Villas at Disneyland Hotel – a new, 344-room tower – will immerse guests in decades of animated classics through a blend of contemporary designs and timeless artworks inspired by Disney Legends.

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the-beach" theme. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com , call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact local travel agents. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955. Open daily, year-round.

Entertainment, experiences, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Both valid Theme Park reservation and admission for the same Park on the same day are required for Park entry. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort.

*Virtual queues are limited and subject to availability, and joining a virtual queue does not guarantee entrance to any experience. Guests may only enter a virtual queue once per day for each experience. Subject to other restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice.

**Message, data and roaming rates may apply for the use of the Disneyland app and Play Disney Parks app. Availability subject to handset limitations and features may vary by handset or service provider. Coverage and app stores not available everywhere. If you're under 18, get your parents' permission first.

"Wondrous Journeys" a new nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. (PRNewswire)

"World of Color - ONE" is a new nighttime spectacular at Paradise Bay in Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. (PRNewswire)

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is a new attraction in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Disneyland