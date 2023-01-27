JG Wentworth Adds Priyank Singh as Chief Technology Officer

JG Wentworth acquires a Silicon Valley Fintech digital consumer lending platform and appoints new Chief Technology Officer

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading consumer financial services company JG Wentworth announced today that after its recent acquisition Stilt Inc., it is appointing Stilt co-founder and ex-CTO Priyank Singh as Chief Technology Officer of The JG Wentworth Company, effective December 1st, 2022. In his role Singh will be responsible for leading technology and product development for the JGW Digital Lending initiative. He will lead strategy, drive vision, and help build technology platform advancements for the company. This will be part of JG Wentworth's foray into personal finance and loans, announced after its recent acquisition of Stilt Inc's digital lending platform and team. Later this year the company plans to introduce personal loans for consumers with less-than-perfect credit to complement its debt resolution operations. To that effect, the company is hiring people across the country who want to join the team in its mission to help consumers in need.

(PRNewsfoto/The JG Wentworth Company) (PRNewswire)

Singh comes to JG Wentworth after serving as co-founder and CTO at Stilt Inc., a San Francisco-based fintech and personal loan lender. Singh founded the company in 2015 with his co-founder Rohit Mittal. Under his leadership Stilt built a powerful digital lending platform, and mobile apps that allowed it to scale to millions of consumers. Before the acquisition of the company, Singh also oversaw the development of Onbo by Stilt, a new Application Programming Interface that allowed a plug and play approach to launching a digital lending platform as part of Stilt's B2B offering.

Singh joins JG Wentworth with 10+ years of experience in Machine Learning and Computer Science, and prior to Stilt was an early member of the Bing Search Team at Microsoft, and A9, the Machine Learning division at Amazon. He also worked on the One Laptop Per Child project and built their Wi-Fi mesh protocols while working full-time at Marvell Semiconductor. He holds a Bachelor of Technology form Jaypee Institute of Information Technology in India and a Master of Science from Columbia University in the City of New York.

"I am excited about the possibilities Priyank will unlock for us as CTO. With him as a partner JG Wentworth will step into its next evolution in the digital space and offer a suite of unique offerings that will be in line with the company's mission to help American consumers in need." said Gaurav Marballi, Chief Analytics and Digital Officer at JG Wentworth. "With him and the new product and engineering team, JG Wentworth will provide a great digital experience which will benefit customers of our existing products as well as our upcoming lending products." he noted.

About JG Wentworth

JG Wentworth is a consumer financial services company that focuses on helping everyday Americans achieve their financial goals. Its services include structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, lottery and casino payment purchasing, and debt resolution services. Most recently, the company launched its consumer lending arm, with a focus on debt consolidation. JG Wentworth was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

About Stilt Inc.

Stilt is a leading mission-driven company building technology to democratize access to transparent credit products for the millions who are currently shut out by the financial system, such as immigrants, international students, DACA and visa holders. Stilt also provides businesses with the infrastructure to offer credit products to their customers in as little as two weeks, without requiring a bank sponsor. Founded by immigrants on visas, Stilt has lent to people from more than 150 countries around the world

